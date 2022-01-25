CUERO — The Cuero girls basketball team hasn’t had to showcase its depth much this season.
The Lady Gobblers frequently lean on seniors Ashley Price and Charity and ZhaVanna Gray.
But Tuesday, freshmen Aubrey Bowles and Arissa Carbonara had to step up as the seniors were limited to 11 points in a 38-18 win over Pleasanton.
The freshman duo accounted for 20 points and 17 rebounds in the win.
“This team is probably the deepest I’ve had since I’ve been here just with the number of people I can count on to go in, and we don’t skip a beat,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain, who is in her eighth year as head coach. “We had a big freshman group come out for basketball and I’m blessed in that regard. Four of them are on varsity.”
The win snapped a two-game skid after losses to La Vernia and Geronimo Navarro.
Bowles delivered her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Cuero (19-10, 3-2). She averaged 7.9 points per game entering Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 post had to enter the game for an extended period in the second quarter after Price, Cuero’s leading scorer, picked up her second foul.
“I realized I needed to step up when Ashley got two fouls and coach Crain called me in,” Bowles said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I need to lock up, focus, rebound and do what I’m good at doing. I was letting everyone know I was focused and we were gonna get this win. I was motivated.”
Bowles provided a spark on the defensive side that held Pleasanton (18-14, 1-4) scoreless for nearly 20 minutes between the first and third quarters.
In that time, Cuero went on a 19-0 run to lead 26-5 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
“I told them they were fun to watch tonight,” Crain said. “I said, ‘Y’all played like boys tonight.’ In other words, they played with speed and they were just going after everything. I hadn’t seen that in a while.”
Carbonara’s nine points came after the small forward struggled to score. She missed on her first five shots before scoring Tuesday night.
She knew if she stayed patient, the points would come.
“It’s important to make sure I’m focusing on myself,” Carbonara said. “I’ve got to trust my training and make sure I’m keeping my head in the game even if shots aren’t falling.”
Price helped spark a 5-0 run in the first quarter to put the Lady Gobblers up 7-2 halfway through the first quarter.
She had four points during that run and gave Cuero a 9-5 lead after the first period. Price finished with six points.
Jaydie Cooper hit the lone 3-pointer of the game for Cuero at the 7:00 mark of the second quarter to give the Lady Gobblers a 12-5 lead.
The Lady Gobblers went cold in the second quarter before scoring seven points in the final 1:34. Grace Hopkins’ putback after a missed free throw at the halftime buzzer put Cuero up 19-5.
It was the sixth point Cuero scored off 15 offensive rebounds in the first half. The Lady Gobblers had 21 offensive rebounds Tuesday.
“I think offensive rebounding is so important,” Crain said. “A lot of times, that’s why we lose. When we allow the other team to get second and third opportunities, that hurts. We had a lot of opportunities, but they just kept at it.”
District 27-4A
Cuero 38, Pleasanton 18
Points: (P) Guajardo 4, Wiechring 2, Martinez 2, McAda 5, Theis 3, Garcia 2; (C) Aubrey Bowles 11, Ashley Price 6, Arissa Carbonara 9, Jaydie Cooper 3, Charity Gray 1, Grace Hopkins 3, ZhaVanna Gray 5.
Halftime: Cuero 19-5. 3-pointers: (P) Guajardo, McAda, Theis; (C) Cooper. Records: Pleasanton 18-14, 1-4; Cuero 19-10, 3-2.
