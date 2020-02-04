Sofia Verastequi is just a freshman, but is filling big shoes for Victoria West.
Veastequi came into the season not knowing if she would get much playing time. But after an injury to Jayden Rangel, last season’s District 30-5A newcomer of the year, Verastequi has has seen the field much more as a striker.
“I’ve tried to take advantage of the playing time I have gotten,” Verastequi said. “In every practice and every game, I try to show the coaches that they can put me up top and trust me. I just want to do everything I can for the team.”
Verastequi was asked to handle the striker position along with starter Kassandra Persinger on Tuesday night for the Warriors in a District 30-5A match against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. West came up short in the matchup, losing 2-0 to the Lady Eagles at Memorial Stadium.
Marissa Davis started the scoring for Veterans Memorial 15 minutes into the match, scoring off a free kick. Maricris Albarda added a second for the Lady Eagles 5 minutes later.
After halftime the Warriors (3-2-2, District 30-5A) started to settle into the game and had more possession, but ultimately were unable to get any goals.
“We really wanted to focus on our defense tonight,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “The first half that’s what the girls did, but they realized that they could play with Vets and in the second half they started to get things going. I thought we played really well against them.”
Despite not being able to score, Stoltenberg was impressed with Verastaqui’s performance and the work that the freshman has put in.
“She’s learning so much,” Stoltenberg said. “She’s learning every day that she is in practice, and it shows. She works very hard.”
Mackenzie Royster, a senior centerback for the Warriors said she thought the team was sound defensively.
“I think we played very good defense, especially against such a strong team” Royster said. “Our defense was great, but I do think we need to work on coming out more and be more confident on the offensive side.”
Royster is one of just three seniors on the West team, and she has tried to do more for the team in her final year.
“I’ve just realized that if this is my last year then I want to do all that I can and put in as much work as it takes,” Royster said. “I want to get as far as we can.”
Despite the loss, Stoltenberg isn’t worried about any carry over going into the team’s game on Friday against Corpus Christi Moody.
“Although we lost on the scoreboard, I think it was a very even game,” Stoltenberg said. “I think we played a strong game against a really good team. I think if we just play like we did tonight, we should have no problem winning against Moody.”
