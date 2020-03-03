Despite being a freshman, Alexis James has felt right at home with the Victoria West softball team.
James, a pitcher, has made the jump to the varsity level, and has become an important part of the Warriors' rotation.
"It's different," James said. "The speed of the game is on another level, and you have to know where to go and how to place your pitches."
Alexis James on pitching on varsity as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/Bee23x4RqH— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) March 4, 2020
James was on the mound Tuesday night for the Warriors as they took on Corpus Christi King in a District 30-5A matchup.
The Warriors easily handled the Mustangs, winning 15-1 in four and a half innings, via the 10-run mercy rule at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
"It was a really big offensive night," said Katarina Zarate, who contributed with six RBIs, including a two run home run. "It was really big for me to get that homer. The team was up, and I knew that if we got a couple more runs then we could run rule them."
West came out hot from the start, scoring six runs in the opening inning.
West plates a run on a grounder that the short stop has trouble fielding. pic.twitter.com/qaHwhVj3H6— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) March 4, 2020
King clawed back with one run in the second but West added three more in the third, and six more in the fourth to secure the victory.
"We still have to get better in all facets of the game," said West head coach Bo Dees. "But tonight, the two things we probably improved with were defense and making adjustments to a slower pitcher."
James allowed just three hits and one run while striking out four in five innings.
It was a bounce back performance after she allowed eight hits and six runs in three innings in her first district start against Corpus Christi Carroll.
"I had a lot of confidence out there," James said. "In our prior games, my defense was always there to back me up. I knew going in that my defense would be there for me and help me."
Aliyah Castillo hits an inside the park homerun and West leads by 12 runs. pic.twitter.com/sgJcEPaWpJ— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) March 4, 2020
Dees was impressed with what he saw from the freshman.
"It's nice to have a freshman pitcher that's able to perform like that and throw the pitches that are called," he said. "No pitcher is perfect and there are going to be times where we do miss our spots but for the most part, if she's just trusting the process and throwing the pitch that is called, we are going to get outs."
The win was the first for the Warriors in their district schedule. The team is now is 7-5-1 on the season and 1-1 in District 30-5A.
"This helped us," Zarate said. "Now we have more confidence going into our third district game, and I think that we're going to play more as a team and win more games."
Katarina Zarate on West getting its first district win of the season. pic.twitter.com/2QHFsDhBz6— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) March 4, 2020
Dees thinks this is just a glimpse of what the team could accomplish this season.
"I've been telling the girls all year long that they're way better than what their record was last year," he said. "They finished 9-7 last year in district and got fourth place and got into the playoffs. If we allow ourselves to keep making these adjustments and believe in the process, then fourth place won't be how we get in the playoffs this year. As long as these girls trust the process, those wins will happen more often."
District 30-5A
Victoria West 15, Corpus Christi King 1
King 010 00X - 1 3 4
West 603 6X - 15 11 1
W: Alexis James; L: Frankie Estrada; Highlights: (VW) Katarina Zarate 3-for-4, HR, 6 RBIs; Sydney Harvey 1-for-2, 2 walks; Aaliyah Castillo 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kylee Rojas, 2-for-3, RBI; (K) Riana Gepner 1-for-2; Madison Hernandez 1-for-2, RBI; Faith Cantu 1-for-2. Record: West 7-5-1, 1-1.
