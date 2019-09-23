PALACIOS – Shawn White wasn’t surprised when his son was named Palacios’ starting quarterback as a freshman.
Shawn White has been telling Sharks fans that Anthony White would be the starter since he was in seventh grade.
“I let him know it was different than playing on Thursday,” said Shawn White, who was a member of Bay City’s 1983 state championship team. “The coaches were going to bring him along slowly and get him ready for district. Playing on Friday nights, the game is quicker and you need to be ready.”
Anthony White has shown he’s prepared by passing for 736 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for four touchdowns, while leading Palacios to its first 4-0 start since 2012.
White passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the Sharks’ 35-34 double-overtime win over Ganado on Friday.
“I knew there was going to be a lot of pressure,” White said. “The team was going to be expecting me to flow along with what they did.”
Palacios coach Chad Graves had no qualms about starting White after watching him on the junior high level last season.
“When he can play, he can play,” Graves said. “He had a good season last year as an eighth grader. That was the staff’s first year with him. This spring, he was able to come in and watch a lot of film. He got to go through the installs of what our reads and progressions are. He was here all summer and was actually our quarterback in 7on7. He was able to get those reps against varsity competition, which was huge for him.”
Graves was hopeful the upperclassmen would be accepting of a freshman playing such an important role.
“The biggest concern was whether the guys were going to follow him,” Graves said. “He proved himself by being the first one here and being the last one to leave. He’s got everyone onboard so that’s been a positive.”
Senior receiver Camron Polk has been on the receiving end of 12 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.
“He was with us when he was in eighth grade,” Polk said. “I knew he was good because I grew up with him. He’s really been around us for a while. He’s like a little brother.”
White did everything possible to prepare himself for his current role.
“My coach had me up here since my eighth-grade year, whenever they were doing two-a-days,” he said. “Ever since then, we’ve been watching film and stuff. It really wasn’t hard to learn the offense because we’ve been running it since my eighth-grade year.”
White competed against older players in youth football, which helped prepare him for this season.
“He’s a mature freshman so he handles himself really well,” Graves said. “He’s very football smart and has a high football IQ. He has great family support. His dad is here at practice every day, making sure he’s working and doing everything he can to progress into the quarterback he needs to be.”
White has completed 59 percent of his passes and has thrown only two interceptions. But he still sees room for improvement.
“I need to execute more with my throws,” White said. “It’s about executing more and getting further along with football.”
The Sharks will try to match the 5-0 start of the 2012 team Friday when they play host to Industrial.
“We graduated 19 seniors so this group was going to be an interesting group for us,” Graves said. “We knew we had some seniors who were playmakers who have been starting for a while. We start two freshmen – one on offense and one on defense and several sophomores. If somebody would have told me 4-0 before the season started, I would have taken it with no questions asked.
“Our kids are playing really well right now. They’re competing at a high level, but we’re still nowhere where we need to be to be able to compete in our district. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. But I’m very excited about the last two games and the way we competed. We’ll put our best foot forward against Industrial – they’re a really good team.”
