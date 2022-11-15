FALLS CITY — The decisive touchdown in Falls City’s 40-36 Class 2A, Division bi-district win over Bremond came on an audible at the line of scrimmage by quarterback Braylon Johnson.
The ability to make the decisions at a critical moment was a sign of the growth Johnson, a freshman, has shown throughout the season.
“It was amazing,” Johnson said. “Not a lot of people have the opportunity to play varsity football as a freshman. I’m just glad I got to come up and show out.”
The Beavers (7-4) advanced to the area round against Sabinal (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium.
The win over Bremond marked another step forward for a Falls City team that struggled early in the season.
The Beavers lost 17 seniors from last year’s state final team, and failed to score in blowout losses against Three Rivers and Poth to open the season.
“Honestly, it was pretty scary,” said senior lineman Peyton Erlich. “Just having so many freshmen and just having to be able to teach everyone again was kind of scary. But once we started getting into some games and playing some people I felt more confident.”
Falls City head coach Mark Kirchhoff expected to go through some growing pains early in the season.
“We knew starting out it was going to be a process,” he said. “I think the thing we didn’t anticipate is it took us a little bit longer just to identify and get people in the right spots so that they could perform well.”
The Beavers broke through with a 32-20 win over Stockdale, in which Johnson began to take more control of the offense.
“Part of it was we had been holding back stuff,” Kirchhoff said. “We decided to let Braylon run some plays. I just know that getting into the end zone was a huge monkey off our back.”
Johnson admits learning the offense was a process, but he began to feel more comfortable as the season progressed.
“It was to a certain extent. It was pretty hard,” Johnson said. “Considering we changed our offense a lot lately, it’s been a major jump. But I’ve got it pretty good.”
Johnson is the first freshman to play quarterback for Kirchhoff throughout an entire season.
“You just kind of got to gauge his stress level,” Kirchhoff said. “That’s the beauty of Braylon. He’s physically gifted, but he also has a great football mind. He picks up quickly and very seldomly does he make a mistake twice. He learns quickly.”
The Beavers' next challenge is an undefeated Sabinal team they struggled against in a scrimmage this season.
But Falls City has become a much more polished and confident team.
“The gears finally started turning and we finally started getting the ball going,” Erlich said. “We needed to keep on pushing and keep on fixing things. It’s very encouraging. It helps us all step up and learn some leadership.”