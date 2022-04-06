Freshmen make presence known at District 28-3A meet

ALTAIR — Yoakum’s Jayana Phillips and Tidehaven’s Mary Johnson have recently gotten to know each other.
The two freshmen are likely to see each other quite a bit more during the next three years.
Phillips and Johnson compete in volleyball and basketball for their respective schools, but they excel in track and field.
The two faced off at the District 28-3A meet held Monday and Wednesday at Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Phillips captured four gold medals and one silver medal while helping to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the team championship.
Johnson claimed three gold medals and two silver medals in her first district meet.
“We’re both really good athletes,” Johnson said. “We both work hard. Running against her makes me better.”
“Now, every time I practice I think about running against her,” Phillips added. “Thinking about her in practice makes me run harder. I’m glad it’s someone in my grade so I keep getting better every year.”
Johnson and Phillips went head-to-head in three events.
Phillips was a member of Yoakum’s 400-meter relay team that finished first in a time of 50.50 seconds. Johnson’s Tidehaven team was second in a time of 51.36.
Phillips won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.07, just edging Phillips, who finished second in a time of 26.09.
Johnson won the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 2-inches. Phillips also cleared 5-2, but Johnson got first place by virtue of fewer misses.
Johnson also won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.49 and the long jump with a leap of 17-7.5.
“I’ve been nervous for the past three days,” Johnson said. “But everything just disappears as soon as that gun goes off.”
Phillips also ran a leg on Yoakum’s 800-meter relay team that won in a time of 1:47.87. She also won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 36-10.5
“I couldn’t ask for more,” Phillips said. “I’m only a freshman so I don’t really have anything to compare it to, but I’m pleased with how everything went.”
Long distance
Industrial freshman Kate Simons made her first district meet a memorable one by winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Simons won the 3,200 on Monday in a time of 11:48.28, and won the 1,600 on Wednesday in a time of 5:30.81.
“I like running because I get to push myself and I get to control what my time is and how I do,” Simons said. “It is a team sport, but I get to control what I can do.”
Simons qualified for the state meet in cross country, and is certain the experience has benefited her on the track.
“I feel like I’ve exceeded my expectations,” she said. “I didn’t really know what I was coming into. I wasn’t nervous, but once we got to regionals (in cross country) and qualified for state, I was like, ‘this is going to be a great next four years.’”
Lady Bulldogs, Cobras win titles
Yoakum won the girls team championship with 143 points, Industrial was second with 124 and Edna was third with 118.
Industrial won the boys team championship with 132 points, Hallettsville was second with 111, and Palacios was third with 104.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Districts 27/28-3A area meet, which is scheduled for April 20 in Columbus.
