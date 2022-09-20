Sometimes it’s more fun to watch your teammates’ success than your own.
Victoria West senior Caroline Cohen polished off a team-high 10 kills Tuesday night, but enjoyed watching freshman Avery Griffin’s breakthrough more as the Warriors swept Corpus Christi Ray (25-13, 25-5, 25-13) to open zone play in District 29-5A.
Griffin recorded six kills as the Warriors (19-8, 1-0) cruised past the Lady Texans (8-18, 0-1).
“It’s so much fun to watch these young ones come out and hammer the ball, and have fun, and watch their confidence grow,” Cohen said. “I love being up there with them and hearing how far they’ve come from the beginning, whether it’s communication or just their overall skill. It’s just so fun seeing all of it put together.”
Griffin and fellow freshmen Emily Parker and Bella Buzzell combined for 10 of West’s 35 kills Tuesday night.
“It was really nice to see the freshmen,” said head coach Alysia Hill. “All of them came in and played with relaxed confidence and some intensity. Along with two sophomores, (Jazmine Valenzuela and Hannah Loest), we were a young group being cohesive. They shined and it was fun to watch.”
Griffin attributes Tuesday’s success from the freshmen to Cohen’s leadership on the court. As the underclassmen find their groove on the court, it will only make the Warriors’ attack more potent.
“It’s very exciting and it’s very fun to be out here playing the sport we all love,” Griffin said, “and getting to actually play and to swing, and learn new tricks.”
Cohen set the tone early, recording five kills in the first set to help West go on a 10-0 run to lead 10-1.
“One of the reasons our freshmen can come in and play with that relaxed confidence is because they have the support of the whole team,” Hill said. “That says a lot about the leadership qualities of our seniors on the court, no matter where they’re at.”
West also used a 12-0 run to take firm control of the second set, capitalizing on 12 errors by Ray in the set and 37 in the match.
After committing nine errors in Set 1, the Warriors didn’t want to give away any more free points.
“We just realized how fun this game could be,” Cohen said. “These past few weeks in practice, we’ve been working on a lot of offensive plays and we realized this is the game we can start running those plays.”
The Warriors understand with seven more matches in zone play they can’t afford to take any play off.
The top seeds from each zone will play for the district’s top two playoff seeds while the second place teams from the North and South zones will play for the third- and fourth playoff seeds.
“It’s always important … to come off on a positive note,” Hill said. “And tonight, the girls were on fire and played well.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.