Baseball logo

District 29-5A

Gregory-Portland 9, Victoria West 3

GP 400 004 1 — 9 6 1

West 000 201 0 — 3 6 3

W: Spencer. L: Zeplin

Highlights: (W) Blaine Zeplin 1-for-3; Blake Buzzell 2-for-3; Dalton Orsak 1-for-3; Orlando Di Leo 1-for-3, R; Trey Pacheco 1-for-2, R, 2B. (GP) Janek 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Dowell 1-for-4, R; Orrell 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Talamantez 1-for-3.

CC King 8, Victoria East 6

King 101 600 X — 8 10 4

East 010 013 1 — 6 9 2

W: Solis. L: Brady Parker

Highlights: (E) Parker 2-for-5, 2R, RBI; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-4; Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; De’everett Ross 1-for-2, R; Hunter Baros 1-for-4, R; Joshua Shannon 1-for-3, RBI; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-4, R.

District 31-2A

Refugio 26, Pettus 1

Refugio 33(17) 30 XX — 26 20 1

Pettus 000 01 XX — 1 3 6

W: Allen Perez; L: Garrett Grayson

Highlights: (R) Allen Perez 4.0 IP, 0 R, H, 10 K, 3 BB, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Ethan Perez 1.0 IP, R, 2 H, K, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Isaiah Avery 5-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Caleb Hesseltine 3-for-5, 3 2B, 5 RBI; Lukas Meza 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 SB; Jordan Kelley 1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI; (P) Damian Hernandez 2-for-3; Ayden Van Meter 1-for-2.

Records: Refugio 4-1, 4-1

