District 25-4A
Columbia 16, Bay City 4
Columbia 203 510 5 - 16 20 0
Bay City 020 200 0 - 4 8 3
L: White
Highlights: (BC) Fernandez 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; White 1-for-4, 2B; Gonzales 1-for-3, R; S Fernandez 1-for-4; DeLeon 1-for-3, R, 2B; Nunez 1-for-2, R; Fisher 1-for-2, R, RBI; Chavez 1-for-3, RBI.
District 28-3A
Industrial 14, Tidehaven 4
Industrial 514 04 - 14 12 1
Tidehaven 004 00 - 4 2 3
W: Rogers
Highlights: (I) Davis 3-for-4, 2R, 3RBIs, 3B; Martin 1-for-4, 2R, RBI; Rogers 2-for-4, R, 4 RBIs, HR; Byars 1-for-2; Barr 1-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, HR; Baker 2-for-3, 2R; McCory 1-for-1, R, 2RBIs, HR; Kolb 1-for-3, RBI. (T) Crow 2-for-3, R, 2B.
District 30-2A
Falls City 14, Bracketville 0
Falls City 110 066 - 14 10 1
Bracketville 000 000 - 0 1 3
W: Gates
Highlights: (FC) Soliz 2-for-4, R; Sartwelle 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 2 3B; Jendrusch 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Shaffer 1-for-2, 2R, RBI, HR; A Hofauer 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Arrisola 2-for-4, 3R, RBI.
