Basketball logo new

Girls

District 29-5A

Victoria West 56, Corpus Christi Moody 49

Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 22, Ashley Giesalhart 12, Marleigh Gomez 8, Harleigh Reyes 8, Leilani Green 4, Dailyn Zarate 2; (M) Sylvia Ozuna 15, Lidia Lowe 10, Emarie Nawace 9, Jazlyn Morales 7, Nailea Carreno 5, Layla Zaragoza 2, Charmie Caipo 1

3-pointers: Giesalhart 2, Castillo, Ozuna, Carreno, Morales; Halftime: Victoria West 32-23; Records: Victoria West 15-5, 11-3

Victoria East 59, Gregory-Portland 35

Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 4, Giani Wimbish-Gay 31, Leshantie James 4, Brandalyn Rice 22. (GP) Rachelle Powell 12, Abby Schaberg 2.

3-Pointers: Powell, Wimbish-Gay. Halftime: Victoria East 32-22. Records: Victoria East 15-4, 10-3.

District 28-3A

Columbus 43, Edna 37

Points: (E) Leah Smith 2, Kaydence Chilies 2, Mariana Salazar 3, Kyrstin Zarate 6, Ariel Haas 6, Diondra Williams 8, Kila Rodas 10.

District 31-2A

Yorktown 59, Woodsboro 17
 
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 30, Kailey Sinast 10, Ayana Longoria 5, Kadie Dueser 5, Kie Campbell 4, Katelyn Dodds 2, Madison Morehead 2, Juliana Garza 2. (W) Alexis James 7, Hailey Allen 5, Zoi Haywood 4, Alysha Rodriguez 1. 
 
3-Pointers: Metting, Dueser, James, Haywood, Allen. Halftime: Yorktown 30-14. Record: Yorktown 20-0, 11-0; Woodsboro 2-8

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.