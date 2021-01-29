Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 56, Corpus Christi Moody 49
Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 22, Ashley Giesalhart 12, Marleigh Gomez 8, Harleigh Reyes 8, Leilani Green 4, Dailyn Zarate 2; (M) Sylvia Ozuna 15, Lidia Lowe 10, Emarie Nawace 9, Jazlyn Morales 7, Nailea Carreno 5, Layla Zaragoza 2, Charmie Caipo 1
3-pointers: Giesalhart 2, Castillo, Ozuna, Carreno, Morales; Halftime: Victoria West 32-23; Records: Victoria West 15-5, 11-3
Victoria East 59, Gregory-Portland 35
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 4, Giani Wimbish-Gay 31, Leshantie James 4, Brandalyn Rice 22. (GP) Rachelle Powell 12, Abby Schaberg 2.
3-Pointers: Powell, Wimbish-Gay. Halftime: Victoria East 32-22. Records: Victoria East 15-4, 10-3.
District 28-3A
Columbus 43, Edna 37
Points: (E) Leah Smith 2, Kaydence Chilies 2, Mariana Salazar 3, Kyrstin Zarate 6, Ariel Haas 6, Diondra Williams 8, Kila Rodas 10.
District 31-2A
