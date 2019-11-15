5A
- Victoria West 44, La Joya 7
- Calhoun 70, Sharyland 14
4A
- El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
- Beeville 44, Zapata 7
- Gonzales 48, Grulla 27
3A
- Industrial 50, Hitchcock 22
- Columbus 35, Yoakum 12
- Tidehaven 48, Johnson City 6
- Ganado 49, Brady 25
- Comfort 40, Schulenburg 31
2A
- Refugio 63, Brazos 12
- Three Rivers 41, Kenedy 32
- Falls City 70, La Villa 6
- Flatonia 48, Iola 0
TAPPS
- Victoria St. Joseph 24, SA Holy Cross 21
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, Dallas First Baptist 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.