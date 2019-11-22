Class 5A, Divison I
- San Antonio Harlen 35, Victoria West 14
Class 5A, Divison II
- Boerne 42, Calhoun 32
Class 4A, Division I
- El Campo 49, Beeville 13
- Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6
Class 3A, Division I
- Industrial 41, Marion 7
- George West 12, Edna 3
- Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 28
Class 3A, Division II
- Poth 23, Tidehaven 7
- Ganado 23, CC London 16
Class 2A, Divison I
- Shiner 55, Hearne 0
- Mason 41, Weimar 8
Class 2A, Divison II
- Falls City 41, Chilton 7
- Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24
TAPPS Regional
Division II
Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0
