Non-District
- Bay City 41, Edna 11
- Calhoun 40, Stafford 14
- Beeville 35, Sinton 28
- Columbia 52, Wharton 7
- Wimberley 33, Cuero 14
- Burnet 29, Gonzales 21
- Hallettsville 44, Industrial 0
- Yoakum 21, Smithville 7
- Marion 24, Goliad 23
- Palacios 31, Rice Consolidated 7
- Tidehaven 28, Ganado 21
- Boling 35, Van Vleck 20
- Refugio 41, George West 12
- Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21
- Shiner 69, Blanco 20
- Yorktown 40, Weimar 21
- Schulenburg 58, Brazos 6
- Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6
- Louise 20, Bloomington 13
- Skidmore-Tynan 20, Kenedy 18
- Poth 58, Falls City 0
- Runge 14, Burton 0
