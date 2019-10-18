District 30-5A
- Victoria West 52, CC King 14
- CC Veterans Memorial 42, Victoria East 6
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun 63, Floresville 14
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- Houston Lutheran South 34, Victoria St. Joseph 33
District 13-4A, Division I
- El Campo 28, Sealy 0
- Brazosport 35, Bay City 20
District 15-4A, Division I
- Beeville 27, Gonzales 3
District 11-4A, Division II
- Sweeny 27, Wharton 6
District 13-4A, Division II
- Llano 35, Cuero 16
District 13-3A, Division I
- Columbus 42, Palacios 28
- Rice Consolidated 28, Boling 18
District 14-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 7
- Industrial 38, Goliad 7
- Edna 63, Luling 6
District 15-3A, Division I
- Marion 51, Karnes City 27
District 14-3A, Division II
- Danbury 38, Bloomington 12
- East Bernard 27, Ganado 14
- Schulenburg 49, Van Vleck 34
District 15-3A, Division II
- Stockdale 48, Nixon-Smiley 20
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner 52, Weimar 7
- Brazos 18, Yorktown 13
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refugio 83, Freer 14
District 14-2A, Division II
- Flatonia 28, Somerville 0
- Burton 47, Louise 7
District 15-2A, Division II
- Falls City 63, Runge 14
District 16-2A, Division II
- Agua Dulce 56, Woodsboro 0
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple CentralTexas Christian 14
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, San Antonio St. Gerard 30
