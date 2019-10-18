Football logo

District 30-5A

  • Victoria West 52, CC King 14
  • CC Veterans Memorial 42, Victoria East 6

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Calhoun 63, Floresville 14

TAPPS Division II, District 5

  • Houston Lutheran South 34, Victoria St. Joseph 33

District 13-4A, Division I

  • El Campo 28, Sealy 0
  • Brazosport 35, Bay City 20

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Beeville 27, Gonzales 3

District 11-4A, Division II

  • Sweeny 27, Wharton 6

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Llano 35, Cuero 16

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Columbus 42, Palacios 28
  • Rice Consolidated 28, Boling 18

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 7
  • Industrial 38, Goliad 7
  • Edna 63, Luling 6

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Marion 51, Karnes City 27

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Danbury 38, Bloomington 12
  • East Bernard 27, Ganado 14
  • Schulenburg 49, Van Vleck 34

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Stockdale 48, Nixon-Smiley 20

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Shiner 52, Weimar 7
  • Brazos 18, Yorktown 13

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Refugio 83, Freer 14

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Flatonia 28, Somerville 0
  • Burton 47, Louise 7

District 15-2A, Division II

  • Falls City 63, Runge 14

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Agua Dulce 56, Woodsboro 0

TAPPS Division IV, District 3

  • Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple CentralTexas Christian 14
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, San Antonio St. Gerard 30
