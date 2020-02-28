baseball softball logo

Baseball Scores

San Marcos Tournament 

Victoria East 4, Warren 2

East 000 112 x - 4 7 0

Warren 001 010 0 - 2 6 1

W: Joey Lozano; L: Escobedo

Highlights - (E) Nate Vela RBI; Jarod Tipton 1-for-2, 2B; Zack Shannon 1-for-2, RBI; Brady Parker 1-for-2; Lozano 1-for-1; Trent Nieto 1-for-2; Brandon Hernandez 1-for-2, 2B; Caden Mozisek 1-for-1, RBI.

Victoria East 6, Kerrville Tivy 5

East 303 00x - 6 7 0

Tivy 001 031 - 5 12 1

W: Andrew Rivera; L: Rhodes

Highlights - (E) Vela 1-for-2, 2B; Rodriguez 1-for-2, 2B; Cody Cann 1-for-2, RBI; Kaden Kolle 1-for-2, RBI; Parker 2-for-2, RBI; Mozisek 1-for-2.

Bishop Tournament 

Victoria West 7, CC John Paul II 2

West 121 30 - 7 9 1

CCJPII 110 00 - 2 6 0

W: Brendan Solis. 

Highlights - (VW) Bryce Sitka 2-for-3, 2B; Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3, RBI; Colten Matus 2-for-3; Ashton Grones 2 RBI; Blaine Zeplin 2-for-3, 2B; Arnold Canales 1-for-3, 2B; Dawson Holly 1-for-1, RBI, 2B. (JP) Baker 2-for-3, Garcia 2-for-2, Oliveren 1-for-1.

Victoria West 11, Lyford 1

West 024 41 - 11 13 2

Lyford 001 00 - 1 5 6

W: Orlando Di Leo. L: Rivera

Highlights - (VW) Adam Diaz 2-for-3; Chase Patek 1-for-3; Colton Salas 2-for-3, 5 RBIs, 3B; Matus 2-for-3; Di Leo 2-for-3, RBI; Trey Pacheco 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Luke Hernandez 1-for-2, 3B; Colby Wasicek 1-for-3, 2B. (L) A. Gonzales 3-for-3, 3B; D. Garza 1-for-2.

Sweeny Tournament

Waller 11, El Campo 4

Waller 200 504 - 11 14 1

EC 300 010 - 4 8 4

W: Fourrier; L: Hallinger

Highlights - (EC) Rod 1-for-3; Baklik 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B;  Svatek 1-for-3; Stephenson 1-for-2; Hallinger 1-for-3; Willis 2-for-3. 

El Campo 11, West Columbia 4

EC 023 012 3 - 11 13 1

WC 300 100 0 - 4 5 1

W: David; L: Fernandez

Highlights - (EC) Estrada 2-for-5, 3B; Svatek 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jung 2-for-5, RBI; Baklik 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, HR; Rod 2-for-4, 2B; Earls 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Stephenson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; David 1-for-3.

Thursday's Games

San Marcos Tournament

Odessa 7, Victoria East 4

Odessa 203 101 x - 7 10 0

East 100 000 3 - 4 9 2

W: Brito; L: Kevin Rodriguez

Highlights - (E) Nate Vela 1-for-2; Rodriguez 3-for-3; Zack Shannon 1-for-3, RBI; Cody Cann RBI; Marquis Kuykendall 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Brady Parker 1-for-3; Caden Mozisek 1-for-3.

Softball Scores

Burton Tournament

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Hempstead 2

W: Abby Clark

Highlights - (SH) Shelby Haas 2 RBI; Emma Hawkins 1-for-2; Bailey Haas 1-for-2; Clark 1-for-2.

Sacred Heart 14, Brazos Christian 8

W: Clark

Highlights - (SH) Beth Ventura 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Carley Haas 2-for-3, RBI; Clark 2-for-3, RBI; Jules Janak 2-for-2, RBI; Savannah Mullen 2-for-2, RBI; S. Haas 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kat Pavliska RBI; B. Haas 1-for-3; Hawkins RBI; Katy Shank 1-for-1.

Sacred Heart 13, Snook 3

W: Clark

Highlights - (SH) Mullen 1-for-2; Clark RBI; Janak RBI; Hawkins 2-for-2; Venutra RBI.

Record: Sacred Heart 3-0

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.