Baseball Scores
San Marcos Tournament
Victoria East 4, Warren 2
East 000 112 x - 4 7 0
Warren 001 010 0 - 2 6 1
W: Joey Lozano; L: Escobedo
Highlights - (E) Nate Vela RBI; Jarod Tipton 1-for-2, 2B; Zack Shannon 1-for-2, RBI; Brady Parker 1-for-2; Lozano 1-for-1; Trent Nieto 1-for-2; Brandon Hernandez 1-for-2, 2B; Caden Mozisek 1-for-1, RBI.
Victoria East 6, Kerrville Tivy 5
East 303 00x - 6 7 0
Tivy 001 031 - 5 12 1
W: Andrew Rivera; L: Rhodes
Highlights - (E) Vela 1-for-2, 2B; Rodriguez 1-for-2, 2B; Cody Cann 1-for-2, RBI; Kaden Kolle 1-for-2, RBI; Parker 2-for-2, RBI; Mozisek 1-for-2.
Bishop Tournament
Victoria West 7, CC John Paul II 2
West 121 30 - 7 9 1
CCJPII 110 00 - 2 6 0
W: Brendan Solis.
Highlights - (VW) Bryce Sitka 2-for-3, 2B; Jace Mitscherling 1-for-3, RBI; Colten Matus 2-for-3; Ashton Grones 2 RBI; Blaine Zeplin 2-for-3, 2B; Arnold Canales 1-for-3, 2B; Dawson Holly 1-for-1, RBI, 2B. (JP) Baker 2-for-3, Garcia 2-for-2, Oliveren 1-for-1.
Victoria West 11, Lyford 1
West 024 41 - 11 13 2
Lyford 001 00 - 1 5 6
W: Orlando Di Leo. L: Rivera
Highlights - (VW) Adam Diaz 2-for-3; Chase Patek 1-for-3; Colton Salas 2-for-3, 5 RBIs, 3B; Matus 2-for-3; Di Leo 2-for-3, RBI; Trey Pacheco 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Luke Hernandez 1-for-2, 3B; Colby Wasicek 1-for-3, 2B. (L) A. Gonzales 3-for-3, 3B; D. Garza 1-for-2.
Sweeny Tournament
Waller 11, El Campo 4
Waller 200 504 - 11 14 1
EC 300 010 - 4 8 4
W: Fourrier; L: Hallinger
Highlights - (EC) Rod 1-for-3; Baklik 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Svatek 1-for-3; Stephenson 1-for-2; Hallinger 1-for-3; Willis 2-for-3.
El Campo 11, West Columbia 4
EC 023 012 3 - 11 13 1
WC 300 100 0 - 4 5 1
W: David; L: Fernandez
Highlights - (EC) Estrada 2-for-5, 3B; Svatek 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jung 2-for-5, RBI; Baklik 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, HR; Rod 2-for-4, 2B; Earls 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Stephenson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; David 1-for-3.
Thursday's Games
San Marcos Tournament
Odessa 7, Victoria East 4
Odessa 203 101 x - 7 10 0
East 100 000 3 - 4 9 2
W: Brito; L: Kevin Rodriguez
Highlights - (E) Nate Vela 1-for-2; Rodriguez 3-for-3; Zack Shannon 1-for-3, RBI; Cody Cann RBI; Marquis Kuykendall 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Brady Parker 1-for-3; Caden Mozisek 1-for-3.
Softball Scores
Burton Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Hempstead 2
W: Abby Clark
Highlights - (SH) Shelby Haas 2 RBI; Emma Hawkins 1-for-2; Bailey Haas 1-for-2; Clark 1-for-2.
Sacred Heart 14, Brazos Christian 8
W: Clark
Highlights - (SH) Beth Ventura 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Carley Haas 2-for-3, RBI; Clark 2-for-3, RBI; Jules Janak 2-for-2, RBI; Savannah Mullen 2-for-2, RBI; S. Haas 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kat Pavliska RBI; B. Haas 1-for-3; Hawkins RBI; Katy Shank 1-for-1.
Sacred Heart 13, Snook 3
W: Clark
Highlights - (SH) Mullen 1-for-2; Clark RBI; Janak RBI; Hawkins 2-for-2; Venutra RBI.
Record: Sacred Heart 3-0
