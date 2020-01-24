Girls
District 28-3A
Columbus 57, Edna 49 OT
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 21, Sarah Autrand 8.
3-Points: Guzman 2. Record: Edna 12-16; 6-3.
JV: Columbus 52-10
Schulenburg 39, Industrial 22
Points: (S) Erica Otto 13, Erin Treybig 2, Brynlee Hollas 16, Kambri Adams 1, Morgan Marburger 5, Abbey Wellbron 2. (I) Jackie Akin 2, Katelynn Stout 12, Haylee Lonis 5, Ky Kusak 2, Lila Perry 1.
Halftime: Schulenburg 17-11. 3-Pointers: Kusak. Records: Schulenburg 24-4, 9-0. JV: Industrial 35-33
Non-District
Moulton 55, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 44
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 5, Elizabeth Grahmann 20, Carley Haas 4, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janak 2, Bailey Haas 2, Ella Harper 9. (M) Jaycee Loewe 1, Olivia Tesch 6, Tristan Meisetschleager 2, Koryl Zapata 9, Mackenzie Berger 26, Hannah Siegel 7.
Halftime: Moulton 36-15. 3-Pointers: S. Haas, Harper 2, Zapata, Berger. Record: Sacred Heart 18-8. JV: Moulton 32-24
District 29-2A
Shiner 46, Flatonia 29
Points: (S) Mallory Harvey 2, Jamie Jalufka 4, Jayla Johnson 11, Hallie Herman 2, Emma Herman 6, Kaleigh Knight 7, Jasmine Wright 3, Mally Kaling 6, Jenna Machacek 5; (F) Ellis 2, Novak 2, Bonos 10, Janecka 3, Mica 1, Beta 11.
Halftime: Shiner 26-12; 3-pointers: Janecka, Betak, Knight, Wright, Kaline 2; records: Shiner 19-10, 5-0.
