Girls
District 29-2A
Shiner 39, Yorktown 30
Points: (S) Malorie Harvey 6, Jamie Jalufka 3, Jayla Johnson 2, Emma Herman 9, Kaleigh Knight 7, Mallory Kalina 8, Paxton Mraz 2, Jenna Machacek 2. (Y) Seely Metting 12, Ayana Longoria 8, Kailey Sinast 5, Katelyn Dodds 5.
Halftime: Shiner 24-11. 3-Pointers: Kalina, Longoria. Record: Shiner 21-10; 7-0.
District 28-3A
Edna 66, Bloomington 41
Points: (E) Kila Rodas 15, Sarah Autrand 10.
3-Pointers: Rodas 2. Record: Edna 14-16; 8-3.
JV: Edna 28-1.
Industrial 51, Rice Consolidated 42
Points: (I) Maci Nelson 2, Katelynn Stout 12, Haylee Lonis 5, Nicole Escamilla 4, Landry Payne 11, Kyleigh Matula 7, Ky Kusak 8, Lila Perry 2.
3-Pointers: Stout, Payne 2.
JV: Industrial 35-6.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Shiner St. Paul 45, St. Gerard 15
Points: (SP) Brooke Pesek 2, Julianna Davis 4, Danni Blair 5, Maria Janecek 3, Rebecca Wagner 9, Taylor Wauson 2, Ashlyn Pesek 2, Seryna Garza 4, Paige Brown 14.
Halftime: St. Paul 29-8. Record: St. Paul 6-0.
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 62, New Braunfels Christian 31
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 6, Elizabeth Grahmann 19, Carley Haas 13, Emma Hawkins 5, Arianna Henke 2, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 3, Ella Harper 8. (NBC) Elrod 9, Leidy 13, Hammock 9.
Halftime: Sacred Heard 24-14. 3-Pointers: S. Haas 2, C. Haas 3, Hawkins, B. Haas, Elrod, Leidy. Record: Sacred Heart 20-8; 5-0.
Clinched district championship
