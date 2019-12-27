Basketball logo new

Girls

North Crowley 51, Victoria East 46

Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 5, Giani Wimbish-Gay 2, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 20, Zakari Perry 7, Brandlyn Rice 8. (NC) Payne 6, Prater 3, Jones 16, Thompson 2, Reynoso 4, Goynes 9, McMerchant 2, Hopkins 9.

Halftime: Victoria East 20-15. 3-Pointers: Tyler, Jones 4.

West Oso Tournament

Marion 56, Edna 37

Points: (E) Kyrstin Zarate 16, Sarah Autrand 12.

3-Pointers: Zarate 3. Record: Edna 7-11; 1-1.

West Oso 62, Edna 36

Points: Autrand 22.

Record: Edna 7-12; 1-1.

Palacios Tournament

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Tidehaven 26

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 2, Carley Haas 5, Emma Hawkins 4, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 3, Ella Harper 6, Kat Pavliska 4. (T) Irizaccy 8, Kacer 7, Ledwig 2, Johnson 7, Lynn 2.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 14-13. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, Johnson, Irizaccy 2.

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 25, Ganado 24

Points: (SH) S. Haas 9, C. Haas 1, Janak 8, Abby Clark 2, Pavliska 5. (G) Janssen 3, Kolacny 3, Foster 6, Chambers 5, Foster 4, Kyttle 3.

Halftime: Ganado 15-9. 3-Pointers: Janak 2.

