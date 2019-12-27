Girls
North Crowley 51, Victoria East 46
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 5, Giani Wimbish-Gay 2, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 20, Zakari Perry 7, Brandlyn Rice 8. (NC) Payne 6, Prater 3, Jones 16, Thompson 2, Reynoso 4, Goynes 9, McMerchant 2, Hopkins 9.
Halftime: Victoria East 20-15. 3-Pointers: Tyler, Jones 4.
West Oso Tournament
Marion 56, Edna 37
Points: (E) Kyrstin Zarate 16, Sarah Autrand 12.
3-Pointers: Zarate 3. Record: Edna 7-11; 1-1.
West Oso 62, Edna 36
Points: Autrand 22.
Record: Edna 7-12; 1-1.
Palacios Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Tidehaven 26
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 2, Carley Haas 5, Emma Hawkins 4, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 3, Ella Harper 6, Kat Pavliska 4. (T) Irizaccy 8, Kacer 7, Ledwig 2, Johnson 7, Lynn 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 14-13. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, Johnson, Irizaccy 2.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 25, Ganado 24
Points: (SH) S. Haas 9, C. Haas 1, Janak 8, Abby Clark 2, Pavliska 5. (G) Janssen 3, Kolacny 3, Foster 6, Chambers 5, Foster 4, Kyttle 3.
Halftime: Ganado 15-9. 3-Pointers: Janak 2.
