Girls
District 28-2A
Shiner 37, Weimar 35
Highlights: (S) Mallory Harvey 3, Jamie Julufka 8, Jayla Johnson 2, Emma Herman 13, Hallie Herman 1, Kaleigh Knight 1, Mallory Kalina 5, Jenna Machacek 5. (W) Henderson 2, Janak 2, Paula 2, Ramirez 11, Mican 7, Hegger 7, Koehn 4. Halftime: Shiner 24-15. 3-pointers: M. Kalina 1, Ramriez 3, Mican 1. Records: Shiner 17-10, 3-0; Weimar 2-1.
District 28-3A
Industrial 45, Hallettsville 40
Points: (I) Katelyn Stout 12, Haylee Lonis 5, Nicole Escamilla 10, Landry Payne 11, Ky Kusak 5, Sarah Brogger 2.
3-Pointers: Stout 2, Payne 3.
JV: Hallettsville 30-29.
Schulenburg 62, Edna 32
Points: (S) Melani Guzman 15.
Record: Edna 11-15; 5-2.
JV: Edna 34-33.
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Scared Heart 67, San Antonio Keystone 37
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 8, Shelby Haas 6, Elizabeth Grahmann 15, Carley Haas 13, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janak 8, Bailey Haas 9, Ella Harper 4, Abby Clark 2. (K) Ciaravino 8, Fleming 8, Bartlett 4, Hollis 1, Alverado 4, Skop 1, Rao 11.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 34-19. 3-Pointers: S. Haas 2, C. Haas 3, B. Haas, Ciaravino 2, Fleming.
Boys
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 79, CC John Paul II 35
Points: (STJ) Johnson 22, Omencinski 13, Griffin 12, Miller 10, Angerstein 7, Briggs 5, Robinson 5, Fromme 4, Stefka 1. (JP) Guidry 11. 3-Pointers: Johnson 2, Briggs, Omecinski, Angerstein, Robinson, Guidry. Record: St. Joseph 14-5; 3-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.