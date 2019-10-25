Thursday’s Game
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Friday’s games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at CC Ray
- Victoria West 35, CC Flour Bluff 16
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun 63, Somerset 19
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- Victoria St. Joseph 31, Fort Bend Christian 17
District 13-4A, Division I
- Sealy 35, Bay City 9
District 15-4A, Division I
- Gonzales 17, La Vernia 6
- Beeville 33, Boerne 17
District 11-4A, Division II
- Wharton 35, Houston Kashmere 0
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios 21, Boling 6
- Rice Consolidated at Hitchcock
District 14-3A, Division I
- Edna 21, Yoakum 14
- Hallettsville 47, Goliad 0
- Industrial 47, Luling 0
District 15-3A, Division I
- Karnes City 14, Cotulla 10
District 14-3A, Division II
- East Bernard 54, Bloomington 0
- Schulenburg 22, Tidehaven 19
- Ganado 35, Van Vleck 8
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley 40, Skidmore-Tynan 12
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner 52, Kenedy 7
- Weimar 35, Brazos 6
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refugio 59, Santa Maria 13
District 14-2A, Division II
- Flatonia 34, Snook 8
- Louise 13, Somerville 12
District 15-2A, Division II
- Falls City 56, Charlotte 0
- La Pryor 60, Runge 6
District 16-2A, Division II
Premont 41, Woodsboro 0
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
- Victoria Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
- Victoria Cobra Athletics at CC Coastal Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.