Friday's scores 

District 15-5A, Division I

Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6 OT

District 15-5A, Division II

San Antonio Southside 50, Calhoun 14 

TAPPS Division II, District 5

St. Joseph 55, Houston Westbury Christian 0

District 13-4A, Division I

El Campo 40, Bay City 14

District 15-4A, Division I

Beeville 37, Pleasanton 26

District 11-4A, Division II

La Marque 21, Wharton 14

District 13-4A, Division II

Navarro 22, Cuero 14

District 13-3A, Division I

Palacios 48, Hempstead 14

Columbus 34, Rice Consolidated 7

District 14-3A, Division I

Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34

Edna 45, Goliad 7

Yoakum 41, Luling 0

District 15-3A, Division I

KarnesCity 42, Lytle 27

District 14-3A, Division II

Tidehaven 45, Ganado 28

Van Vleck 47, Bloomington 6

District 15-3A, Division II

Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 6

District 15-2A, Division I

Weimar 49, Yorktown 18

Kenedy 21, Brazos 6

District 16-2A, Division I

Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8

District 14-2A, Division II

Snook 60, Louise 33

District 15-2A, Division I

FallsCity 52, D’Hanis 0

Runge 21, Charlotte 20

District 16-2A, Division II

La Villa 43, Woodsboro 0

TAPPS Division IV, District 3

Shiner St. Paul 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at VictoriaFaithAcademy, 7 p.m.

TAIAO Six-Man

Victoria Cobra Athletics at Bastrop Tribe

