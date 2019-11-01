Friday's scores
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6 OT
District 15-5A, Division II
San Antonio Southside 50, Calhoun 14
TAPPS Division II, District 5
St. Joseph 55, Houston Westbury Christian 0
District 13-4A, Division I
El Campo 40, Bay City 14
District 15-4A, Division I
Beeville 37, Pleasanton 26
District 11-4A, Division II
La Marque 21, Wharton 14
District 13-4A, Division II
Navarro 22, Cuero 14
District 13-3A, Division I
Palacios 48, Hempstead 14
Columbus 34, Rice Consolidated 7
District 14-3A, Division I
Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34
Edna 45, Goliad 7
Yoakum 41, Luling 0
District 15-3A, Division I
KarnesCity 42, Lytle 27
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven 45, Ganado 28
Van Vleck 47, Bloomington 6
District 15-3A, Division II
Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 6
District 15-2A, Division I
Weimar 49, Yorktown 18
Kenedy 21, Brazos 6
District 16-2A, Division I
Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8
District 14-2A, Division II
Snook 60, Louise 33
District 15-2A, Division I
FallsCity 52, D’Hanis 0
Runge 21, Charlotte 20
District 16-2A, Division II
La Villa 43, Woodsboro 0
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at VictoriaFaithAcademy, 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
Victoria Cobra Athletics at Bastrop Tribe
