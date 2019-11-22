Ganado Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 31, Louise 20
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 8, Carley Haas 15, Emma Hawkins 2, Bailey Haas 2, Ella Harper 2. (L) Aaliyah Ochoa 2, Madison DeLasSantos 5, Destinee Ortega 5, Reigh Edison 2, Haylee Blumrick 6.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 15-5. 3-Pointers: C. Haas 3, Blumrick 2.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35, Brazos 20
Points: (SH) Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 2, Grahmann 5, C. Haas 5, Hawkins 5, Jules Janek 9, B. Haas 2, Harper 2, Abby Clark 3.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 16-7. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, Janek, Clark.
Other Tournament Scores:
Brazos 37, Woodsboro 31
Louise 36, Ganado 30
Yorktown 52, Kenedy 15
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 26, Kailey Sinast 11, Katelyn Dodds 7, Jasmine Rodriguez 4, Kadie Dueser 3, Kaley Lassmann 1. (K) Solis 7, Ochoa 2, Harron 2, Serrano 2, Cruz 2.
Halftime: Yorktown 27-7. 3-Pointers: Sinast, Dueser. Records: Yorktown 4-0; Kenedy 0-2.
Rockport-Fulton 53, Victoria St. Joseph 48
Points: (STJ) Jozelyn Washington 19, Taylor Foeh 13, Madison 14. (RF) Jordan Malone 22, Kaylee Howell 13, Lillith Solis 12.
Halftime: St. Joseph 22-16. 3-Pointers: Rather 2, Malone 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.