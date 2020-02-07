District 30-5A
Victoria West 67, Corpus Christi Moody 41
Points: (VW) La'Trell Barfield 11, Omar Posada 16, Donovan Harris 4Jadyn Smith 11, Kevin Rankin 16, Xavier Montemayor 3, Andrew Shelton 4, Dion Green; (M) Sada 7, Ramirez 2, Cullem 6, Vasquez 4, Bernal 3, Cantu 4, Edmunds 11, Lopez 2, Spears 2
Haltime: West 46-19; 3-pointers: Barfield 3, Posada 4, Rankin, Montemayor, Sada, Vasquez, Bernal; Records: Victoria West- 13-15, 8-5.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Shiner St. Paul 58, Atonement 33
Points: (SP) Julianna Davis 5, Danni Blair 4, Emily Pilat 2, Kate Ehrig 4, Lauryn Kubenka 5, Rebecca Wagner 9, Taylor Wauson 14, Ashlyn Pese 11, Seryna Garza 5.
3-pointers: (SP) Davis
District 27-3A
Poth 62, Nixon Smiley 41
Points: Dusty Mejia 15, Mario Ponce 1, Ruben Bomer 6, Santos Pompa 5, Jesse Riojas 3, Jayden Brassell 2, Braxton Regalado 2, Zach Perez 7.
Halftime: Poth 25-22; Records: Nixon-Smiley- 6-19, 1-6.
