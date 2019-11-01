Sinton 3, Goliad 1
Sinton 25 25 23 25
Goliad 19 18 25 22
Highlights: (G) Mollee Henicke 6 kills, 31 assists, 13 digs, 1 block; Karleigh Hill 14 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Brook Jackson 2 kills; Brooke Yanta 5 kills, 4 digs; Ashlyn Davis 17 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Abby Yanta 2 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Karli Buenger 5 assists, 13 digs; Kylie Welch 2 digs; Julia Morris 17 digs; Mandy Reitz 1 dig. Record: Goliad 25-11
