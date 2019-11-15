SAN ANTONIO — Goliad defeated Schulenburg in five sets and Industrial took care of Corpus Christi London to advance to the Region IV-3A final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the San Antonio Blossom Center.
The two teams will clash in a rematch of last year's Region IV-3A final.
Following are stats from each game:
Goliad 3, Schulenburg 2
Goliad 25 26 25 14 16
Schulenburg 21 28 20 25 14
Highlights: (G) Mollee Henicke 2 aces, 3 kills, 38 assists, 15 digs, 2 blocks; Julia Morris 3 aces, 15 digs; Ashlyn Davis 4 aces, 22 kills, 8 digs; Madi Reitz 1 ace, 1 dig; Karleigh Hill 2 aces, 17 kills, 11 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Brook Jackson 1 kill, 1 dig; Brooke Yanta 4 kills, 3 blocks; Karli buenger 2 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Abby Yanta 1 kill, 1 dig, 5 blocks; Kylie Welch 1 dig.
Industrial 3, London 1
Industrial 23 25 25 25
London 25 14 19 18
Highlights: (I) Allie Eschenburg 19 aces, 5 assists, 34 digs; Katelynn Stout 21 aces, 10 digs; Kylann Griffith 17 aces, 15 kills, 18 assists, 37 digs; Landry Payne 14 aces, 2 digs; Lauren Williams 11 aces, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 19 assists, 10 digs; Shelby Chreene 15 aces, 10 digs; Abigail Pfhul 4 kills, 1 blocks, 2 digs; Ky Kusak 2 kills, 5 digs; Maddison Stanush 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs; Rachel Spacek 2 kills, 2 digs.
