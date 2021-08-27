Volleyball logo

Friday

Beeville tournament

Beeville 2, Ingleside 1

Beeville 25 19 15

Ingleside 12 25 9

Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 5 kills, 2 aces; Kayla Salazar 3 kills; Jaida Gonzales 2 blocks; Brittany Auzton 1 block; Mikayla Cascarano 6 assists; Aaralyn Del Bosque 2 assists; Megan Del Bosque 10 digs, 1 ace; Cylee Lopez 6 digs.

Banquete 2, Beeville 1

Banquete 21 25 15

Beeville 25 16 13

Highlights: (Be) A. Salazar 9 kills, 1 aces, 6 digs; Auzton 2 kills, 1 block; Gonzales 1 block; Cascarano 8 assists; A. Del Bosque 5 assists; M. Del Bosque 5 assists, 12 digs; Lopez 1 ace. 

Beeville 2, Freer 0

Beeville 25 25

Freer 22 21

Highlights: (B) A. Salazar 2 kills, 3 aces; K. Salazar 4 kills; Gonzales 1 block; Ty Hernandez 1 block; Cascarano 6 assists; A. Del Bosque 4 assists, 3 aces; M. Del Bosque 5 digs; Lopez 6 digs. Record: Beeville 11-9.

Non-District

Schulenburg 3, Industrial 1

Schulenburg 28 25 24 25

Industrial 26 21 26 19

Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, 24 digs; Claire Antosh 10 kills, 15 digs; Jesslyn Gipson 14 kills, 8 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 1 kill, 1 dig; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 9 kills, 4 digs; Meredith Magliolo 1 assist, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Megan Ohnheiser 1 kill; Tamara Otto 2 aces, 49 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Jordan Sommer 2 aces, 2 assists, 13 kills, 19 digs. Record: Schulenburg 16-7.

Thursday night

Rice Consolidated tournament

Fayetteville 2, Rice Consolidated 0

Fayetteville 25 25

Rice Consolidated 10 16

Rice Consolidated 2, Hitchcock 0

Rice Consolidated 29 25

Hitchcock 27 13

Fayetteville 2, Wharton 0

Fayetteville 25 25

Wharton 14 12

Hitchcock 2, Shiner St. Paul 0

Hitchcock 26 25

St. Paul 24 23

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 2, Wharton 0

Sacred Heart 25 25

Wharton 16 21

Wharton 2, St. Paul 0

Wharton 25 26

St. Paul 20 24

St. Paul 2, Sacred Heart 0

St. Paul 25 25

Sacred Heart 21 17

Sacred Heart 2, Rice Consolidated 1

Sacred Heart 25 24 25

Rice Consolidated 11 26 12 

Yorktown 2, Rice Consolidated 0

Yorktown 25 25

Rice Consolidated 14 15

Yorktown 2, Palacios 0

Yorktown 25 25

Palacios 20 14

Palacios 2, Rice Consolidated 0

Palacios 25 25

Rice Consolidated 10 17

Yorktown 2, Tidehaven 0

Yorktown 25 25

Tidehaven 22 20

Weimar 2, Palacios 0

Weimar 25 25

Palacios 16 19

Boling 2, Rice Consolidated 0

Boling 25 25

Rice Consolidated 10 9

Weimar 2, Tidehaven 1

Weimar 18 25 26

Tidehaven 25 22 24

Boling 2, Tidehaven 0

Boling 25 25

Tidehaven 19 21

Weimar 2, Boling 0

Weimar 25 28

Boling 17 26

