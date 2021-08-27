Friday
Beeville tournament
Beeville 2, Ingleside 1
Beeville 25 19 15
Ingleside 12 25 9
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 5 kills, 2 aces; Kayla Salazar 3 kills; Jaida Gonzales 2 blocks; Brittany Auzton 1 block; Mikayla Cascarano 6 assists; Aaralyn Del Bosque 2 assists; Megan Del Bosque 10 digs, 1 ace; Cylee Lopez 6 digs.
Banquete 2, Beeville 1
Banquete 21 25 15
Beeville 25 16 13
Highlights: (Be) A. Salazar 9 kills, 1 aces, 6 digs; Auzton 2 kills, 1 block; Gonzales 1 block; Cascarano 8 assists; A. Del Bosque 5 assists; M. Del Bosque 5 assists, 12 digs; Lopez 1 ace.
Beeville 2, Freer 0
Beeville 25 25
Freer 22 21
Highlights: (B) A. Salazar 2 kills, 3 aces; K. Salazar 4 kills; Gonzales 1 block; Ty Hernandez 1 block; Cascarano 6 assists; A. Del Bosque 4 assists, 3 aces; M. Del Bosque 5 digs; Lopez 6 digs. Record: Beeville 11-9.
Non-District
Schulenburg 3, Industrial 1
Schulenburg 28 25 24 25
Industrial 26 21 26 19
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, 24 digs; Claire Antosh 10 kills, 15 digs; Jesslyn Gipson 14 kills, 8 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 1 kill, 1 dig; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 9 kills, 4 digs; Meredith Magliolo 1 assist, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Megan Ohnheiser 1 kill; Tamara Otto 2 aces, 49 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Jordan Sommer 2 aces, 2 assists, 13 kills, 19 digs. Record: Schulenburg 16-7.
Thursday night
Rice Consolidated tournament
Fayetteville 2, Rice Consolidated 0
Fayetteville 25 25
Rice Consolidated 10 16
Rice Consolidated 2, Hitchcock 0
Rice Consolidated 29 25
Hitchcock 27 13
Fayetteville 2, Wharton 0
Fayetteville 25 25
Wharton 14 12
Hitchcock 2, Shiner St. Paul 0
Hitchcock 26 25
St. Paul 24 23
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 2, Wharton 0
Sacred Heart 25 25
Wharton 16 21
Wharton 2, St. Paul 0
Wharton 25 26
St. Paul 20 24
St. Paul 2, Sacred Heart 0
St. Paul 25 25
Sacred Heart 21 17
Sacred Heart 2, Rice Consolidated 1
Sacred Heart 25 24 25
Rice Consolidated 11 26 12
Yorktown 2, Rice Consolidated 0
Yorktown 25 25
Rice Consolidated 14 15
Yorktown 2, Palacios 0
Yorktown 25 25
Palacios 20 14
Palacios 2, Rice Consolidated 0
Palacios 25 25
Rice Consolidated 10 17
Yorktown 2, Tidehaven 0
Yorktown 25 25
Tidehaven 22 20
Weimar 2, Palacios 0
Weimar 25 25
Palacios 16 19
Boling 2, Rice Consolidated 0
Boling 25 25
Rice Consolidated 10 9
Weimar 2, Tidehaven 1
Weimar 18 25 26
Tidehaven 25 22 24
Boling 2, Tidehaven 0
Boling 25 25
Tidehaven 19 21
Weimar 2, Boling 0
Weimar 25 28
Boling 17 26
