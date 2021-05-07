UIL State Track & Field Meet
AUSTIN — Following are Friday's area results from Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Class 5A
Boys 400, Connor Williams, Victoria West, 7th, 49.34
Class 2A
Girls 3200, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 2nd, 11:38.70
Girls Discus, Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 5th, 114-7
Girls Long Jump: Jai’lin King, Refugio, 1st, 18-4.25
Boys Long Jump, Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 2nd, 22-0.50
Boys Long Jump, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 3rd, 21-10.75
Boys Pole Vault, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 1st, 17-0.00
Boys Discus, Doug Brooks, Shiner, 9th, 137-02
Girls High Jump, Jai’lin King, Refugio, Tied-2nd, 5-4.00
Boys High Jump, Joey Ramirez, Weimar, 1st, 6-7.00
Girls Triple Jump, Jai’lin King, Refugio, 5th, 36-1.50
Boys Triple Jump, Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 7th, 43-9.25
Girls 400 relay, Shiner, 5th, 50.61
Boys 400 relay, Shiner, 4th, 42.68
Boys 400 relay, Woodsboro, 7th, 43.49
Girls 100 hurdles, Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 1st, 14.91
Boys 100 hurdles, Zavien Wills, Refugio, 4th, 15.13
Girls 100, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 2nd, 12.28
Girls 100, Camille Garcia, Weimar, 3rd, 12.40
Girls 100, Ja’Lai Foster, Ganado, 6th, 12.71
Boys 100, Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 2nd, 10.67
Boys 100, Ernest Campbell, Refugio, 1st, 10.63
Boys 800 relay, Shiner, 1st, 1:28.29
Boys 800 relay, Refugio, 7th, 1:31.02
Boys 400, Caleb Moore, Woodsboro, 9th, 51.90
Girls 300 hurdles, Kailey Sinast, Yorktown, 1st, 44.85
Boys 300 hurdles, Zavien Wills, Refugio, 4th, 39.94
Girls 200, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 2nd, 25.61
Girls 200, Ja’Lai Foster, Ganado, 4th, 26.06
Boys 200, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 4th, 22.10
Boys 200, Kalen Barefield, Yorktown, 7th, 22.80
Girls 1600, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 4th, 5:25.70
Boys 1600 relay, Shiner, 9th, 3:32.62
Boys 1600 relay, Refugio, 1st, 3:25.88
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.