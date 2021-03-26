District 29-5A
CC Moody 7, Victoria West 5
Moody 204 000 1 - 7 8 2
West 200 021 0 - 5 10 3
W: Saenz. L: Orlando Di Leo
Highlights: (W) Jace Mitscherling 2-for-3, R; Brayden Goode 1-for-4, R; Blane Zeplin 2-for-3, R; Colton Matus 1-for-3; Blake Buzzell 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Brendan Solis RBI; Arnold Canales 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trey Pacheco 1-for-4. (M) D Hernandez 1-for-2, 3R; Perales 1-for-4, 2R; Everett 2-for-3, R, RBI; Saenz 1-for-3, RBI; Rodriquez 1-for-1; Gonzalez 1-for-4; Gomez RBI; A Hernandez 1-for-3, R.
Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria East 1
GP 000 030 X - 3 5 1
East 000 100 0 - 1 4 1
W: Spencer. L: Korcynski
Highlights: (E) Cory Cann 1-for-2; De-everett Ross 1-for-3, RBI; Hunter Baros 1-for-3; Mason Sockwell 1-for-2. (GP) Janet 1-for-3, 2B; Gleinig 1-for-3; Talamantez 1-for-1, R; Spencer 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs, HR.
District 30-2A
Falls City 11, Brackettville 1
Falls City 313 31 - 11 5 2
Brackettville 000 10 -1 1 9
W: Soliz
Highlights: (FC) Soliz 1-for-3, R, RBI; Sartwelle 1-for-3, R; Jendrusch 1-for-1, 3R, RBI; Shaffer 2R; J Hofauer R, 2 RBIs; A Hofauer 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gates 1-for-2; Pipes 2R. (B) Huerta 1-for-2, RBI.
District 28-2A
Weimar 11, Louise 7
Weimar 01 34 0 - 11 8 5
Louise 211 300 0 - 7 7 3
W: Roberts. L: Price
Highlights: (L) Yeager 2-for-4, 2R, 4 RBIs, 2B, HR; Resendez 2-for-4; Arrambide 1-for-3, R, Anderson 2-for-2, 2R. (W) Price 1-for-5, R; Pavlik 1-for-2, 2R, RBI; Purdy 1-for-1, 4R, 2 RBIs, 3B; Ervin 2-for-3, 4 RBIs; Zannante 1-for-3 3 RBIs; Peach 1-for-3.
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul 8, Bracken Christian 4
SP 013 301 X - 8 5 2
BC 000 003 1 - 4 10 7
W: Davis
Highlights: (SP) Baedeker 1-for-4, R; Machacek 1-for-4, 2R, RBI; Peters 2-for-3; Davis 1-for-3, R, RBI.
