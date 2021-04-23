District 29-5A
CC Carroll 4, Victoria West 2
Carroll 101 200 x - 4 4 1
West 001 001 0 - 2 8 1
L: Brayden Goode.
Highlights: (W) Blake Buzzell 1-for-4, R; Orlando Di Leo 2-for-4, RBI; Blane Zeplin 1-for-3; Goode 1-for-3, R; Cobey Wasicek 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Tyler Blaschke 1-for-2. (C) D. Hernandez 1-for-2, R, RBI, 3B; Perales 1-for-2; Everett 1-for-3; Gomez 1-for-2, RBI, 2B.
District 28-3A
Palacios 18, Rice Consolidated 8
Palacios 052 (11)x - 18 8 4
Rice Consolidated 203 03 - 8 8 5
W: Perez. L: Machac
Highlights: (P) Sanchez 1-for-3, 3R, 2 RBIs, HR; Ortiz 1-for-4, 2R, 3RBIs, 3B; Galvan 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 3B; Bowers 1-for-2, 2R, RBI; Manchaca 1-for-3, R, RBI; Pena 2-for-3, 3R, 4RBIs, 3B. (RC) Peacock 1-for-4, 2R; Rodriguez 2-for-3, R, 2RBIs, 2B; Reyes 1-for-3, R, 2RBIs; Makhachkala 2-for-4, R, 2RBIs; Engelbrecht 1-for-2, R; Fields 1-for-2, R.
District 30-2A
Falls City 6, Utopia 3
Falls City 40(11) 1x -16 9 0
Highlights: (FC) Solis 1-for-3, 2R, RBI; Shaffer 2-for-3, 3R, 2RBIs; Arrisola 1-for-3, RBI; Pipes 3-for-4, 2R, 2RBIs, 3B; Niedenberger 1-for-3; Janysek 1-for-2, R, RBI.
