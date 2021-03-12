District 28-2A
Refugio 25, Bloomington 0
W: Caleb Hesseltine (1-0). L: Malaki Perez-Melchor
Highlights: (R) Caleb Hesseltine 4.0IP, 10K, 2-for-4, 2B, 4RBI; Lukas Meza 1.0IP, 2K, 1BB, 2-for-5, 2B, 2RBI; Jordan Kelley 3-for-4, 3B, 5RBI; Allen Perez 2-for-4, 2RBI; Ty LaFrance 3-for-4, 2RBI; Aaron Arredondo 1-for-3, 1RBI; Isaiah Avery 2-for-4, 2B, RBI. (B) Malaki Perez 3.0IP, 2K; Sabastian Perez 2.0IP, 3K.
Records: Refugio 2-0.
Non-District
Goliad 19, Edna 6
Goliad 829 X — 19 - -
Edna 130 2 — 6 8 5
L: Kallus
Highlights: (E) Ressman 1-for-3; Fortrnberry 1-for-2, 3R, 2RBI, 2B; Kallus 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2B; Kallus 1-for-3, RBI; Reyes 2-for-2, R; Davis 1-for-2, R.
Mathis 11, Edna 0
Mathis 041 402 — 11 10 2
Edna 000 000 — 0 5 7
L: Howell
Highlights: (E) Ressman 1-for-3; Graham 1-for-3; Kallus 1-for-3; Reyes 2-for-2.
