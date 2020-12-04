Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 54, CC King 34
Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 4, Aaliyah Castillo 22, Leilani Green 2, Ashley Giesalhart 6, Shadow Gomez 4, Jaddyn Lesikar 2, Marleigh Gomez 12, Shandi Mumphord 2. (K) Serena Gonzalez 2, Adelynn Lopez 8, Maurena Hali 15, Mya Gonzalez 2, Cece Epps 7.
3-Pointers: Castillo. Halftime: West 21-17.
Victoria East 77, Flour Bluff 59
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 10, Giani Wimbish-Gay 27, Leshantie Jones 2, Alayeh Bryant 7, Lamira Cleveland 2, Layla Higgins 4, Brandalyn Rice 25. (FB) Fuller 2, Clark 6, Yniguez 8, Orzechowski 10, Robinson 4, Geurin 3, Gray 6, Buttram 1, Baklik 19.
3-Pointers: Tyler 2, Orzechowski, Gray 2, Baklik. Halftime: East 36-28.
Non-District
Lexington 55, Schulenburg 33
Points: (S) Erica Otto 18, Jordan Sommer 3, Kieryn Adams 3, Morgan Marburger 4, Julie Guentert 3, Lidia Lara 2.
El Campo 56, Edna 46
Points: (E) Ariel Haas 12, Kila Rodas 10, Mariana Salazar 8, Kyrstin Zarate 4, Diondra Williams 4, Leah Smith 4, Lily Howell 2, Kaylee Hanys 2.
Yorktown 50, Nordheim 34
Points: (Y) Sealy Metting 27, Kadie Dueser 9, Ayana Longoria 5, Kie Campbell 3, Kaitlyn Dodds 2, Emie Bolting 2, Kailey Lassmann 2. (N) Smith 16, Perez 7, Hobbs 6, R. Holley 3, S. Holley 2.
3-Pointers: Dueser 3, Longoria, Campbell, Smith 2, Hobbs 2, R. Holley. Halftime: Yorktown 23-15. Record: Yorktown 6-0; Nordheim 2-3.
