Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 54, Gregory-Portland 20
Points: (W) Dailyn Zarate 7, Aaliyah Castillo 14, Leilani Green 6, Ashley Giesalhart 7, Shadow Gomez 3, Jadyn Lesikar 5, Haleigh Reyes 12. (GP) Rachelle Powell 1, Kailey Linman 1, Alexa Vest 4, Madi Snody 1, Kiera Vest 6, Farran Suggs 3, Madison Kilgore 4.
3-Pointers: Zarate, Gomez. Halftime: West 26-12. Record: West 12-5, 8-3.
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 34, Edna 30
Points: (E) Krystin Zarate 2, Kila Rodas 3, Mariana Salazar 5, Diondra Williams 7, Ariel Haas 13.
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 84, GHNO 8
Points: (NS) Mady Velasquez 8, Greenlee Houseton 14, Abby Fox 4, Kiara Andrada 13, Madisyn Rice 11, Cecilia Villasana 2, Natalie Mendez 12, Kendall Amaya 8, Sydney Wyrwich 5, Gracie Mejia 3, McKaylah Filla 4.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 43-2. Record: Nixon-Smiley 9-7, 6-3.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 45, Three Rivers 43
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Kadie Dueser 10, Kailey Sinast 5, Katelyn Dodds 4, Ayana Longoria 3. (TR) Larysa Fuentes 11, Jozlyn Garcia 10, Kourtney Zamzow 9, Brooklyn Lamprecht 7, Madison Lindsey 6. 3-Pointers: Dueser 2, Metting, Longoria, Fuentes 3, Garcia, Lamprecht.Halftime: Yorktown 25-23. Records: Yorktown: 18-0, 9-0; Three Rivers: 8-10, 5-3.
Boys
District 29-5A
CC King 78, Victoria East 57
Points: (E) Parker 26, Clarke 8, Franklin 11, Terrell 8, Williams 4. (K) Cameron Harris 11, D’Montray Johnson 6, Terrell Palmer 22, Jon-Michael Johnson 6, Dylan Beverly 6, Josiah King 8, Troy Cano 3, Gavin Wilson 16.
3-Pointers: Parker 3, Franklin, Harris 3, Wilson 4, Cano, Palmer 2. Halftime: CC King 26-23.
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 57, SA Great Hearts Northen Oaks 55
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 8, Benito Perez 6, Dusty Mejia 8, David Abundis 3, Braxton Regalado 11, Jesse Riojas 4, Jadyn Brassell 11, Zacary Perea 6.
Halftime: GHNO 33-32.
