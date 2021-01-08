Girls
District 28-3A
Industrial 42, Edna 38
Points: (E) Lily Howell 2, Kila Rodas 6, Kyrstin Zarate 6, Leah Smith 6, Abby Haas 8, Diondra Williams 10.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 59, Bloomington 14
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 2, Erica Otto 6, Jordan Sommer 9, Brooke Redding 2, Morgan Marburger 5, Lily Toro 2, Hailey Goode 1, Julie Guentert 9, Airyanna Rodriguez 8, Jessalyn Gipson 6, Sani Thompson 6, Lidia Lara 3.
Halftime: Schulenburg 27-8. Record: Schulenburg 12-3, 5-0.
Boys
District 28-2A
Flatonia 63, Shiner 46
Schulenburg 48, Bloomington 31
Points: (S) Kenny King 18, Bryce Wilson 17. (B) Tanner Priour 11.
Records: Schulenburg 8-4, 3-1. Bloomington 13-1, 2-1.
