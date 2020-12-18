GIRLS
Yorktown 41 Hallettsville Sacred Heart 32
Halftime: 24-21, Yorktown
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Kailey Sinast 11, Katelyn Dodds 6, Ayana Longoria 1; (SH) Elizabeth Grahmann 10, Baleigh Haas 10, Abby Clark 6, Allie Bludau 2, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janek 2.
3-pointers: Haas 2, Clark 2
Records: Yorktown- 9-0, Sacred Heart- 1-3
Somerset 39, Cuero 28
Halftime: Somerset 18, Cuero 14
Points: (Cuero) Ibree Coe 11, Clayre Pullin 8, Ashley Price 3, Charity Gray 3, Zha'Vanna Gray 3; (Somerset) T. Morgan 13, L. Antopia 11, K. Dominguez 9, V. Hernandez 4, V. Vallado 2
Records: Cuero 8-2
District 29-3A
Aransas Pass 55, Goliad 20
Halftime: Aransas Pass 35, Goliad 10
Points: (Goliad) Mikhaiyla Pinson 5, Kaysa Wunsch 5, Maci Tinney 5, Averi Amaro 2, Cally Boykin 2, Abby Yanta 1; (Aranas Pass) M. Acosta 12, A. Zepeda 10, M. Gonzales 8, A. Durham 8, C. Heyward 8, L. Belvin 3, A. Medina 3, V. Gonzales 2, M. Cruz 1,
3-pointers: (Aransas Pass) M. Acosta 4, L. Belvin 3, M. Gonzales 2, A. Medina 1, A. Zepeda 1
Records: Goliad 1-8, 0-3; Aransas Pass 5-9, 3-0
BOYS
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 55, Ganado 54
Halftime: Ganado 29, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 26
Points: (Sacred Heart) Will Harper 14, Jordan Bludau 11, Austin Kutac 10, Trenton Kraatz 10, Nick Angerstein 7, Alex Angerstein 3; (Ganado) Hurt 20, Rogers 14, Price 6, Martinez 4, Benavides 3, Chambliss 2, A. Martinez 2, Riojas 2, Webernick 1
Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 5-5, Ganado 0-2
JV — Hallettsville Sacred Heart won 38-13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.