Girls
District 27-4A
Cuero 37, La Vernia 36
Points: (C) Clayre Pullin 17, Ibree Coe 8, Ricki Joubert 4, Charity Gray 3, Zha’Vanna Gray 7. (L) Towns 8, Alfaro 5, Izworski 5, Chadwick 10, T. Izworski 7.
3-Pointers: C. Gray. Halftime: Cuero 18-12. Record: Cuero 12-3, 3-0.
District 29-3A
Odem 46, Goliad 18
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 7, Cally Boykin 4, Abby Yanta 4, Kaysa Wunsch 2, Melanie Bond 1. (O) Laurel 17, Ortiz 15, M. Garza 7, A. Garza 5, Cordova 2.
3-Pointers: Amaro, M. Garza 3, Laurel 3, A. Garza. Halftime: Odem 24-10. Records: Goliad 1-15, 0-8. Odem 16-5, 8-2.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 45, Ganado 39
Points: (S) Erica Otto 17, Jordan Sommer 5, Tamara Otto 1, Morgan Marburger 5, Julie Guentert 8, Airyanna Rodriguez 9.
Halftime: Schulenburg 29-19.
JV Black: Schulenburg 43-26.
