Boys
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 43, Austin Warriors Homeschool 30
Points: (SH) Trenton Kraatz 12, Jordan Bludau 9, Alex Angerstein 7, Tyler Hawkins 6, Charlie Coldeway 5, Austin Kutac 4, Nick Angerstein 2, Cole Bujnoch 2. Halftime: Sacred Heart 22-11. Record: Sacred Heart 4-3
Girls
District 28-3A
Palacios 58, Edna 34
Points: (E) Mariana Salazar 2, Emilie Spree 2, Lily Howell 2, Kila Rodas 2, Diondra Williams 3, Kaydence Chiles 6, Ariel Haas 8, Kyrstin Zarate 9.
District 28-2A
Weimar 37, Louise 12
Records: Weimar 6-0, 1-0. Louise 0-2.
Flatonia 63, Ganado 55
Points: (G) Gladys Blanco 10, Jalai Foster 9, Macy Kolacny 8, Cailee Chambless 8.
3-Pointers: Blanco 2, Kolacny 2. Record: Ganado 3-6, 0-1.
JV: Flatonia 36-34.
Non-District
Houston Incarnate Word Academy 60, Sacred Heart 30
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 10, Lani Pilat 4, Emma Hawkins 5, Jules Janak 3, Bailey Haas 4, Katherine Pavliska 2. (IWA) Cestex 6, Rzesniki 7, Loe 31, Vyenec 3, Pitts 12, Fombin 1.
3-Pointers: Rzesniki, Vyenec, Grahmann. Halftime: IWA 26-19.
JV: IWA 37-19.
Nixon-Smiley 42, Comfort 37
Points: (NS) Mady Velasquez 3, Greenlee Houseton 14, Abby Fox 2, Kiara Andrada 4, Natali Mendez 8, Gracie Mejia 11. (C) Rodriguez 13, Doss 4, Alt 11, Feldman 2, Davis 7. Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 35-20. Record: Nixon-Smiley 3-3.
