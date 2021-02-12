Basketball logo new

Girls

Bi-District

Class 4A

Fredericksburg 72, Gonzales 29

Points: (G) Rhoades 4, Sample 14, Seger-Gordon 2, Barnick 3, Ruddock 5, Martinez 1.

Halftime: Fredericksburg 40-14.

Class 2A

Schulenburg 56, Thrall 14

Points: (S) Erica Otto 29, Jordan Sommer 7, Jessalyn Gipson 5, Julie Guentert 4, Megan Ohnheiser 3, Tamara Otto 3, Airyanna  Rodriguez 2, Sani Thompson 2, Morgan Marburger 1

Halftime: Schulenburg 34-10

Boys

District 29-5A

Victoria West 75, CC King 64

Points: (W) La’trell Barfield 10, Omar Posada 16, Dion Green 11, Jadyn Smith 4, Kevin Rankin 18, Xavier Montemayor 2, D’Andrea Fillmore 3. (K) D. Johnson 9, Cano 1, Palmer 21, Wilson 11, Harris 11, Beverly 9. 

3-Pointers: Posada 2, Palmer, Wilson 3, Harris 3, Beverly 2. Halftime: West 38-36. Record: West 15-4, 13-2.

Thursday scores

Girls

Class 3A

Poth 38, Yoakum 31

Points: (Y) G. Cuellar 10, A. Henkes 8, B. Berger 7, D. Rios 2, K. Velek 2, T. Tesch 2; (P) M. Albert 17, K. Wiatrek 8, J. Wiatrek 7, S. Thomas 2, S. Drzymala 2, J. Svoboda 1, K. Conn 1

Halftime: Poth 16-8

Class 2A

Yorktown 68, Riviera Kaufer 46

Points: (Y) Seely Metting 34, Katelyn Dodds 14, Kailey Sinast 11, Ayana Longoria 4, Kie Campbell 3; (RF) Allison Alegria 21, Jozlyn Lerma 11, Caitlin Medlock 6, Samantha Barker 5, Loren Tabor 2, Mikaela Castillo 1

3-pointers: Campbell, Barker; Halftime: Yorktown 38-21; Records: Yorktown 22-0; Riviera Kaufer 7-9

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.