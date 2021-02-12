Girls
Bi-District
Class 4A
Fredericksburg 72, Gonzales 29
Points: (G) Rhoades 4, Sample 14, Seger-Gordon 2, Barnick 3, Ruddock 5, Martinez 1.
Halftime: Fredericksburg 40-14.
Class 2A
Schulenburg 56, Thrall 14
Points: (S) Erica Otto 29, Jordan Sommer 7, Jessalyn Gipson 5, Julie Guentert 4, Megan Ohnheiser 3, Tamara Otto 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 2, Sani Thompson 2, Morgan Marburger 1
Halftime: Schulenburg 34-10
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria West 75, CC King 64
Points: (W) La’trell Barfield 10, Omar Posada 16, Dion Green 11, Jadyn Smith 4, Kevin Rankin 18, Xavier Montemayor 2, D’Andrea Fillmore 3. (K) D. Johnson 9, Cano 1, Palmer 21, Wilson 11, Harris 11, Beverly 9.
3-Pointers: Posada 2, Palmer, Wilson 3, Harris 3, Beverly 2. Halftime: West 38-36. Record: West 15-4, 13-2.
Thursday scores
Girls
Class 3A
Poth 38, Yoakum 31
Points: (Y) G. Cuellar 10, A. Henkes 8, B. Berger 7, D. Rios 2, K. Velek 2, T. Tesch 2; (P) M. Albert 17, K. Wiatrek 8, J. Wiatrek 7, S. Thomas 2, S. Drzymala 2, J. Svoboda 1, K. Conn 1
Halftime: Poth 16-8
Class 2A
Yorktown 68, Riviera Kaufer 46
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 34, Katelyn Dodds 14, Kailey Sinast 11, Ayana Longoria 4, Kie Campbell 3; (RF) Allison Alegria 21, Jozlyn Lerma 11, Caitlin Medlock 6, Samantha Barker 5, Loren Tabor 2, Mikaela Castillo 1
3-pointers: Campbell, Barker; Halftime: Yorktown 38-21; Records: Yorktown 22-0; Riviera Kaufer 7-9
