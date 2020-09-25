Thursday’s Game
Non-District
- Corpus Christi Moody 46, Beeville 43
Friday’s Games
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna 15, Goliad 8
- Palacios 69, Aransas Pass 7
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 49, Flatonia 0
District 15-2A, Division I
- Three Rivers 52, Bloomington 0
- Kenedy 28, Freer 27
District 16-2A, Division II
- Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12
- Falls City 55, Pettus 0
Non-District
- Victoria St. Joseph 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
- El Campo 48, Houston St. Thomas 37
- Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30
- Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21
- Stafford 45, Wharton 14
- Ganado 65, Burton 7
- Refugio 41, Taft 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.