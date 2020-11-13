Bi-District
Class 4A, Division I
- Calhoun 74, Zapata 0
- El Campo 63, Houston Yates 6
Class 3A, Division I
- Edna 24, Corpus Christi London 21
- Yoakum 57, McGregor 13
Class 3A, Division II
- Rogers 41, Tidehaven 34
Class 2A, Division II
- Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15
- D'Hanis 28, Louise 21
- Falls City 56, La Pryor 8
- Bruni 34, Runge 19
REGULAR SEASON
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 49, Corpus Christi Moody 21
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Houston Second Baptist at Victoria St. Joseph, canceled
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian, canceled
