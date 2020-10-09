Football logo

Friday’s Games

District 15-5A, Division I

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria East

District 12-4A, Division I

Stafford at El Campo

Brazosport at Bay City

District 15-4A, Division I

Calhoun at Beeville

District 12-4A, Division II

Wharton at Bellville

District 13-4A, Division II

La Grange at Cuero

Gonzales at Giddings

District 12-3A, Division I

Boling at Yoakum

Hempstead at Hallettsville

District 15-3A, Division I

Mathis at Industrial

Aransas Pass at Edna

Orange Grove at Goliad

District 15-3A, Division II

Natalia at Nixon-Smiley

Karnes City at Stockdale

District 13-2A, Division I

Shiner at Weimar

Schulenburg at Ganado

District 15-2A, Division I

Refugio at Three Rivers

Kenedy at Bloomington

District 16-2A, Division II

Louise at Falls City

Runge at Woodsboro

Yorktown at Pettus

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

Shiner St. Paul at San Antonio Holy Cross

Non-District

Victoria West vs. Raymondville

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at The Woodlands Legacy Christian

