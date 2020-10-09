Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria East
District 12-4A, Division I
Stafford at El Campo
Brazosport at Bay City
District 15-4A, Division I
Calhoun at Beeville
District 12-4A, Division II
Wharton at Bellville
District 13-4A, Division II
La Grange at Cuero
Gonzales at Giddings
District 12-3A, Division I
Boling at Yoakum
Hempstead at Hallettsville
District 15-3A, Division I
Mathis at Industrial
Aransas Pass at Edna
Orange Grove at Goliad
District 15-3A, Division II
Natalia at Nixon-Smiley
Karnes City at Stockdale
District 13-2A, Division I
Shiner at Weimar
Schulenburg at Ganado
District 15-2A, Division I
Refugio at Three Rivers
Kenedy at Bloomington
District 16-2A, Division II
Louise at Falls City
Runge at Woodsboro
Yorktown at Pettus
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul at San Antonio Holy Cross
Non-District
Victoria West vs. Raymondville
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at The Woodlands Legacy Christian
