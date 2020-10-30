Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 59, Gregory-Portland 21
- Victoria East 41, Corpus Christi King 6
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- The Woodlands Christian 44, Victoria St. Joseph 6
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 41, Columbia 13
- Needville 56, Bay City 49
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun at Alice, Alice forfeit
- Calallen 62, Beeville 21
District 12-4A, Division II
- Sealy 48, Wharton 7
District 13-4A, Division II
- Smithville 29, Cuero 27
- Navasota 47, Gonzales 36
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 45, Columbus 14
- Yoakum 49, Hitchcock 8
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial 38, Edna 14
- Palacios 49, Goliad 48
District 14-3A, Division II
- East Bernard 59, Van Vleck 14
- Tidehaven at Danbury, 7:30 p.m. - postponed
- Rice Consolidated at Brazos, 7:30 p.m. - postponed
District 15-3A, Division II
- Natalia 62, Karnes City 20
- Nixon-Smiley 26, Dilley 7
District 13-2A, Division I
- Shiner 48, Schulenburg 21
- Ganado 28, Flatonia 10
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 62, Freer 0
- Kenedy 20, Three Rivers 13
District 16-2A, Division II
- Yorktown 55, Runge 33
- Falls City 55, Woodsboro 0
Saturday’s Game
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Shiner St. Paul at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m
