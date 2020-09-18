District 15-3A, Division II
- George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
District 13-2A, Division I
- Schulenburg 21, Flatonia 18
- Ganado 44, Weimar 8
District 15-2A, Division I
- Refugio 54, Bloomington 7
District 16-2A, Division II
- Falls City 42, Yorktown 13
- Louise 56, Woodsboro 13
- Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Non-District
- El Campo 55, Wharton 35
- Vidor 28, Bay City 21
- Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14
- Beeville 34, Somerset 13
- Cuero 42, Navarro 21
- La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
- Hallettsville 59, Rice Consolidated 7
- Yoakum 43, Needville 42 OT
- Columbus 42, Edna 3
- Industrial 49, Tidehaven 21
- Odem 31, Karnes City 30
- Shiner 13, East Bernard 7 OT
- Kenedy 33, Taft 13
