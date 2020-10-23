Thursday’s Games
District 12-4A, Division II
- La Marque 17, Wharton 14
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 50, Victoria East 20
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Fort Bend Christian 49, Victoria St. Joseph 8
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 42, Bay City 8
District 15-4A, Division I
- Calhoun 77, Corpus Christi Miller 76
- Tuloso-Midway 21, Beeville 19
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 38, Navasota 21
- La Grange 49, Gonzales 25
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 42, Yoakum 13
District 15-3A, Division I
- Edna 38, Palacios 21
- Mathis 30, Goliad 29
District 14-3A, Division II
- East Bernard 44, Tidehaven 14
- Van Vleck 40, Brazos 14
- Rice Consolidated 54, Danbury 0
District 16-2A, Division II
- Yorktown 35, Louise 14
- Falls City 42, Agua Dulce 7
- Runge 46, Pettus 0
Saturday’s Games
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City at Nixon-Smiley, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Schertz John Paul II, at San Marcos Academy, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.