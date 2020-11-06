Thursday’s Game
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 62, Corpus Christi Ray 3
Friday’s Games
TAPPS Division II, District 4
- Victoria St. Joseph 61, Spring Frassati 8
District 12-4A, Division I
- El Campo 40, Needville 21
- Stafford 30, Bay City 19
District 15-4A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Calallen 28, Calhoun 7
- Corpus Christi Miller 86, Beeville 76
District 12-4A, Division II
- Royal 43, Wharton 21
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 56, Gonzales 7
District 12-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 54, Hitchcock 39
- Yoakum 62, Hempstead 13
District 15-3A, Division I
- Industrial 55, Goliad 14
- Palacios 67, Orange Grove 52
District 14-3A, Division II
- Tidehaven 39, Danbury 0
District 15-3A, Division II
- Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27
District 16-2A, Division II
- Agua Dulce 48, Woodsboro 14
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul 49, Schertz John Paul II 21
Non-District
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.