Cuero 13, Bay City 1

Cuero 311 08 - 13 16 0

Bay City 010 00 - 1 8 1

L: White

Highlights: (BC) Gonzales 1-for-2, R, 2B; Austin 1-for-2, RBI; Deleon 1-for-2, 2B.

CC Carroll 9, Calhoun 3

Carroll 214 11 - 9 10 3

Calhoun 000 30 - 3 5 2

W: Quiroga. L: Hataway

Highlights: (C) Villarreal 1-for-2, R; Contreras 1-for-2, R; Garcia 1-for-2, R; Jaramillo 1-for-2, 2RBIs.

El Campo 15, CC Moody 2

El Campo 332 61 - 15 17 2

Moody 000 02 - 2 2 9

W: Rawlings. L: Benavides

Highlights: Mac Matlock 3-for-5,  3R, RBI, 2B; Russell 2-for-5, 3R, 3RBIs; Bubela 3-for-5, 3R, 4RBIs, 2B; Madi Matlock 2-for-5, 3RBIs; Fisher 2-for-4, R, RBI; Rioux 1-for-4; Rod 2-for-4, 2R, 2B; Rawlings 2-for-4, R.

Tidehaven 13, Hitchcock 1

Tidehaven 462 1X - 13 12 0

Hitchcock 100 00 - 1 3 3

W: Yeager

Highlights: (T) Johnson 2-for-3, 2R, 2B, 3B; Kacer 1-for-3, 2R, RBI; Murry 1-for-2, 2R, 3 RBIs, 2B; Reynolds 1-for-1, R, RBI; Saha 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Rodriguez 2-for-3, 2RBIs.

