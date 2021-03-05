Cuero 13, Bay City 1
Cuero 311 08 - 13 16 0
Bay City 010 00 - 1 8 1
L: White
Highlights: (BC) Gonzales 1-for-2, R, 2B; Austin 1-for-2, RBI; Deleon 1-for-2, 2B.
CC Carroll 9, Calhoun 3
Carroll 214 11 - 9 10 3
Calhoun 000 30 - 3 5 2
W: Quiroga. L: Hataway
Highlights: (C) Villarreal 1-for-2, R; Contreras 1-for-2, R; Garcia 1-for-2, R; Jaramillo 1-for-2, 2RBIs.
El Campo 15, CC Moody 2
El Campo 332 61 - 15 17 2
Moody 000 02 - 2 2 9
W: Rawlings. L: Benavides
Highlights: Mac Matlock 3-for-5, 3R, RBI, 2B; Russell 2-for-5, 3R, 3RBIs; Bubela 3-for-5, 3R, 4RBIs, 2B; Madi Matlock 2-for-5, 3RBIs; Fisher 2-for-4, R, RBI; Rioux 1-for-4; Rod 2-for-4, 2R, 2B; Rawlings 2-for-4, R.
Tidehaven 13, Hitchcock 1
Tidehaven 462 1X - 13 12 0
Hitchcock 100 00 - 1 3 3
W: Yeager
Highlights: (T) Johnson 2-for-3, 2R, 2B, 3B; Kacer 1-for-3, 2R, RBI; Murry 1-for-2, 2R, 3 RBIs, 2B; Reynolds 1-for-1, R, RBI; Saha 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Rodriguez 2-for-3, 2RBIs.
