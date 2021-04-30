Victoria West 10, Mission Veterans Memorial 0
West 202 231 - 10 12 2
Veterans Memorial 000 000 - 0 07
W: Alexis James
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, 2R, 3B; Lilly Chavez 2-for-4, R, 2RBIs; Christine Wenske 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; James 1-for-3; Daisy Fuentez 2-for-3, R, RBI; Marisa Rosales 1-for-3, R, RBI; Zaria Brigha 2for-3, R, RBI.
Calhoun 5, Columbia 4
Calhoun 201 011 0 - 5 11 2
Columbia 102 000 1 - 4 0 2
W: Hataway L: Henderson
Highlights: (Ca) Sanchez 3-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR; Cormier 1-for-4, R; Gaona 3-for-4, R; Gray 2-for-4, R, 2B; Garcia 1-for-4, 2RBIs, 2B; Luna 1-for-3, RBI. (Co) Henderson 2-for-4, R, RBI, HR; Newby 2-for-4 R, 2B; Velazquez 1-for-3, R; Kondra 2-for-4, RBI; Lewis 1-for-4, R; Creswell 2-for-3, RBI.
Cotulla 12, Yoakum 5
Cotulla 621 003 0 - 12 9 1
Yoakum 300 020 0 - 5 7 2
L: Steinmann
Highlights: (Y) Velek 1-for-4; Satterfield 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, HR; Fojt 1-for-1, HR, R, 3RBIs; Idlett 2-for-4; Henkes 1-for-3.
