District 29-5A
Victoria East 10, CC Moody 2
East 050 140 X - 10 15 1
Moody 200 000 0 - 2 12 2
W: Salas. L: Pompa
Highlights: (E) Gonzales 1-for-2, R; Escalona 1-for-5, R, 3 RBIs, 3B; Wallace 3-for-4, R, 3B; Evans 2-for-4; Gomez 1-for-4, RBI; Lemons 2-for-3, R; Lemons 1-for-3, R; Chavez 1-for-2 R, RBI; Steen 3-for-4, 2R, 2B, RBI. (M) Garza 3-for-4; Gonzalez 1-for-4, R; Pompa 1-for-4, R; Garcia 2-for-4; Guerra 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Sanchez 1-for-3; Nunez 1-for-3.
Victoria West 4, CC Veterans Memorial 1
West 003 010 X - 4 9 1
Veterans Memorial 001 000 0 - 1 5 0
W: Alexis James.
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 1-for-2, R, 3B; Lilly Chavez 2-for-3, R, RBI; Christine Wenske 2-for-3; Katarina Zarate 1-for-2, R, 3 RBIs, HR; Daisy Fuentez 1-for-3; Weiler 1-for-3; Zaria Brigham 1-for-3, R.
District 26-4A
Calhoun 13, CC Miller 0
Calhoun 166 0X - 13 14 0
Miller 000 00 - 0 3 2
W: Garcia. L: Guzman
Highlights: (C) Sanchez 3-for-3, 3R, 2 RBI; Cormier 2-for-4, 2R, 3 RBIs, 2B; Gaona 3-for-3, 2R, 3 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Escalera 1-for-1, RBI, 2B; Garcia 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Plummer 2-for-2, 2R; Pena 1-for-1, 2B; Hathaway 1-for-3, R. (M) Barron 1-for-2; Rojas 1-for-2; Rivera 1-for-2.
District 25-4A
Brazosort 11, Bay City 4
Brazosport 003 250 1 - 11 16 1
Bay City 000 201 1 - 4 12 1
L: White
Highlights: (BC) Austin 1-for-4; Fernandez 1-for-2, R; White 1-for-4; Hill 2-for-4, RBI; Gonzales 2-for-4, 2R; Eidlebach 1-for-2, R, 2B; Nunez 2-for-3; Deleon 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B; Fisher 1-for-3.
TAPPS District 4-II
Houston Second Baptist 14, Victoria St. Joseph 1
SB 004 64 - 14 17 2
STJ 001 00 - 1 4 8
L: St. Jean
Highlights: (STJ) St. Jean 1-for-2, RBI, 2B; Balboa 1-for-2; Rodriguez 1-for-2, Preiss 1-for-2, R.
