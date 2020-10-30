Volleyball logo 2
District 29-5A

Flour Bluff 3, Victoria West 2

Flour Bluff 27 25 25 19 15

West 29 14 20 25 11

Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 1 ace, 44 assists, 15 digs; Madelyn Rendon 2 assists, 1 dig; Aliana Rojas 2 aces, 12 digs; Sawyer Broughton 3 digs, 10 kills; Madyson Dybala 1 ace, 8 digs; Kaitlyn Girndt 2 digs; Abigail Schley 2 aces, 18 digs; Rachel Goodwine 1 ace, 12 digs, 22 kills; Erin Reynolds 3 blocks, 2 digs, 10 kills; Kanella Cohen 1 block, 1 dig; Caroline Cohen 1 dig, 5 kills. Record: West 9-4.

Mary-Carroll 3, Victoria East 0

Mary-Carroll 25 25 25

East 21 12 16

Highlights: (E) Kate Aguayo 3 digs, 4 assists; Devanie Armstrong 20 digs, 1 assists; Sarah Castaneda 2 digs, 5 assists, 1 ace; Olivia Conley 2 digs; Abigail DeDear 2 digs, 2 kills; Trinity Morris 8 digs, 1 kill, 9 assists, 1 ace; Hayden Ramirez 16 digs, 10 kills; Anahi Sugaki 9 digs, 4 kills; Emily Wall 3 digs, 1 kill; Trinity Bauman 2 digs, 1 kill. Record: East 0-13.

