SAN DIEGO — Daizie Fuentez is a fan of the San Diego Sports Complex.
The senior second baseman hit a solo home run in an 11-1 win over Missions Veterans Memorial in the bi-district round of playoffs.
Fuentez delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning to spark an 11-run sixth inning for an 11-3 win over Sharyland Pioneer in Game 1 of their best-of-3 area round series on Friday.
The two teams will meet for Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday with Game 3 to follow, if needed.
Katarina Zarate led off the big inning with a triple before the Warriors sent 15 batters to the plate.
“Basically before I go up, there’s always one girl who brings us up,” Fuentez said. “Today that was Kat. She brought all the energy up. If she could do it, everybody else could do it. Being a senior and wanting to go further, I took over her shoes and kept the energy going.”
In Fuentez’s second at-bat in the sixth, she picked up her third RBI of the game on a second consecutive double.
“I knew it was going to take somebody on the team to get us started,” said coach Jody Thompson. “Our seniors have been leaders all year long and they didn’t disappoint today.”
West (20-8) fell behind 1-0 in the third inning after Faith Nunez’s two-out RBI double.
The Warriors were held to four hits in the first five innings before Zarate’s triple in the sixth inning.
“(We were) very patient,” Fuentez said. “Every pitch was outside except to our lefty Sydney (Harvey). We had to wait, be patient and take it to the opposite side of the field.”
West eventually knocked out Pioneer’s ace Lyssa Cassanova in the sixth inning and got to see all three pitchers ahead of Saturday’s Game 2.
“It gives us a huge boost of confidence,” Thompson said. “It makes us come in a little stronger. We saw their ace today and kind of got down her timing. It also helps that we can hit multiple speeds and switch speeds so quickly.”
Alexis James picked up the win in the circle for West after a complete-game effort by the junior.
After surrendering the game’s first run, James rallied to allow two hits over the final four innings to pick up the winning decision in the circle.
“It says that she’s doing what she has to do and trusting the team behind her to have her back,” Thompson said of her ace. “From here on, you don’t see teams that can’t hit.”
Class 5A Area Round
Victoria West 11, Sharyland Pioneer 3
West 000 00(11) 0 — 11 10 2
Pioneer 001 002 0 — 3 5 1
W: Alexis James L: Lyssa Cassanova. Highlights: (W) Daizie Fuentez 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Katarina Zarate 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 3B; Marisa Rosales 2-for-4, 2 RBI; (P) Caitlyn Handy 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 2B. Records: Victoria West 20-8. Sharyland Pioneer 25-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.