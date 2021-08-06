Full Force Gymnastics brought home seven medals after its athletes competed at the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on June 22-27, and at the Stars & Stripes Championships in Salt Lake City on July 8-10.
In St. Louis, Kylie Ortiz and Kennedy Koenig won gold in the age 13+, level 9 synchro trampoline with a 40.000 score
"It was crazy cause the Olympic Trials were there and we saw Simone Biles," Ortiz said. "It meant a lot cause this is our first year training together and we're on the same team and we don't have two trampolines at our gym so we don't get a lot of training time."
"I just take it and say if I could do this once, I can absolutely do it again and it just sets goals for me that I can win," Koenig said.
In Salt Lake City, Kesli Most won gold in the age 11-12, level 5 trampoline with a 27.400 score, and Kinsley Marie won gold in the age 9-10, level 5 double mini trampoline with a 57.700 score.
They give head coach Chad Ganaway 21 straight years with a national championship.
"I always say winning is more about the hard work paying off," Ganaway said. "It kind of validates everything we do on a daily basis. The competition is amazing but then when they win it's icing on the cake."
Caleigh Ganaway and Kayla Ferguson also medaled at the Stars & Stripes Championships.
Ganaway took silver in the ages 9-10, level 7 trampoline and double mini with scores of 26.100 and 56.800.
Ferguson took bronze in the ages 11-12, level 6 trampoline with a 26.600 score.
